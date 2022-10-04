ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss
Mel Stride
Kwasi Kwarteng
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
U.K.
Markets Insider

A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: Independent review held into pathology failings

An independent review examining failures in pathology at the original Hillsborough disaster inquests is under way, the Home Office has said. The review is considering what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. It was aimed at...
CBS Chicago

Gas prices rising, OPEC cutting oil production -- experts say there could be political consequences

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You probably already noticed you are paying more again at the pump.The average gas price in the Chicago area as of Wednesday was $4.60 a gallon. That is up from $4.48 on Tuesday, and $4.35 last week.Now, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, is cutting production by 2 million barrels a day. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, that action could have a ripple effect from the pump to the polls.OPEC announced it will make the production cut in early November to stabilize falling oil prices. Thus, the 2022 gas price...
