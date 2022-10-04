Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
WAND TV
Grand jury indicts five Springfield residents for fraud related to COVID-19 relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A grand jury has returned indictments for five Springfield residents, charging them with fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program that was administered through the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indictments were returned Tuesday against:. Sean Jackson, 32, charged with two counts of wire...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois National Guard troops is continuing to help in the control of illegal immigrants flooding into the United States. Some 125 service members are currently assisting federal agents at the southern border, mostly in the state of Texas. Other National Guard members from Illinois will also be on the way south to rotate in and out with their support. Meanwhile, other Illinois National Guard troops are supporting efforts to serve illegal immigrants that were transported to Chicago over the past several weeks.
foxillinois.com
Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
wmay.com
Helping Hands Names New Executive Director
Helping Hands of Springfield has named its new executive director. Laura Davis has worked for the agency since 2018 in a variety of roles, most recently as director of supportive housing programs. She was previously a crisis residential counselor for an agency in Michigan. In addition to her new responsibilities...
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 6, 2022 – Shelby Fleming received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Fleming, of Shelbyville, has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2021. She is a licensed practical nurse in surgical nursing services at the nonprofit hospital. In the nomination form for her DAISY...
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville business owner, volunteer White selected for Senior Hall of Fame honor
A Jacksonville man is being posthumously honored with inclusion in the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. Ernest White of Jacksonville was selected for the hall's labor force category, according to the Illinois Department on Aging. The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame recognizes older adults "who have made invaluable contributions to...
WAND TV
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
WTAX
Trick or Treat hours announced
The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.
Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
nowdecatur.com
God’s Shelter of Love to Throw Blue Jean Ball to Support Shelters for Women and Children
October 5, 2022 – God’s Shelter of Love will host the Blue Jean Ball on Thursday, October 13, at 6:00 p.m. to raise money in support of shelters for women and children. The Ball will be thrown at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 1 Bachrach Court in Decatur.
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
WAND TV
Caterpillar expands its Decatur campus first time since 1997
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Caterpillar opened its first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. On Wednesday, Caterpiller cut the ribbon on its new logistics facility. The 180,000 square foot building will be used to house different parts and components needed for fabrication and equipment. "We are...
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Memorial Again Offering Free Mammogram Screenings During October
Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is again working to help prevent breast cancer in the area. October is breast cancer awareness month and hospitals in the Memorial Health network are again offering Mammogram Mondays. The program offers free mammogram screenings from 3 to 5 pm each Monday in October. A physician’s order...
