ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK's Truss says 'no shame' in climbdown amid Tory tensions

By Jitendra JOSHI, Oli SCARFF, William EDWARDS, Paul ELLIS, Stefan Rousseau
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4qQb_0iL9nKqd00
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng are under pressure due to their announcement for unfunded tax cuts /POOL/AFP

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Tuesday she felt "no shame" and vowed to press on with unpopular economic reforms despite lurching into a self-inflicted crisis just a month into her term.

Despite Truss's attempts to move on, cabinet splits emerged as the ruling Conservatives endured another stormy day at their annual conference in Birmingham, central England.

Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng have been forced to climb down on their plan to cut income tax for the richest, as ordinary Britons suffer the worst cost-of-living crisis in generations.

The plan met with uproar from Tory critics, deep disapproval in opinion polls, and destabilised financial markets given its reliance on billions extra in government borrowing.

"I think there's absolutely no shame in a leader listening to people and responding, and that's the kind of person I am," Truss told Sky News.

Reiterating that the tax cut had proved a "distraction", she added on the BBC: "I want to take people with me. Yes, we are going to have to make tough decisions."

"I'm determined to carry on with this growth package," she told LBC radio, stressing another component of the plan to cap soaring energy bills.

- Budget confusion -

Truss and Kwarteng were widely reported as bringing forward a major debt reduction plan to later this month, having insisted previously that it would only come on November 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aNxI_0iL9nKqd00
Protesters have stalked the Conservative conference /AFP

Its unveiling will be accompanied by independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), in a bid to calm febrile financial markets.

But the two politicians both insisted November 23 remained the date, with Kwarteng telling GB News that the media had been "reading the runes" incorrectly.

Mel Stride, the Tory chairman of the powerful Treasury committee in the House of Commons, had welcomed the reporting of an earlier date to show how the government intends to fix its finances.

Acting in advance of the Bank of England's next rate-setting meeting on November 3 could "reduce the upward pressure on interest rates to the benefit of millions of people up and down the country", he added.

Potential cuts to the welfare budget are shaping up as the next battle with dissident Tory MPs after the aborted tax cut.

"We have to look at these issues in the round. We have to be fiscally responsible," Truss told BBC radio.

- 'Coup' -

But senior minister Penny Mordaunt, one of the candidates Truss beat in the Tory leadership race, stepped out of the cabinet line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32L3SH_0iL9nKqd00
Home Secretary Suella Braverman vowed to deport asylum seekers arriving in Britain by small boats from France /AFP

It "makes sense" that welfare should still rise in line with soaring rates of inflation, she told Times Radio.

"That's what I voted for before, and so have a lot of my colleagues."

Truss said she did not intend to fire Mordaunt, and denied that she had lost control of her cabinet after putting on a show of unity with Kwarteng on a visit to a construction site in Birmingham.

There was little team spirit on display from Home Secretary Suella Braverman, however, as she accused party critics of seeking to stage a "coup" against Truss.

Braverman herself later set up the government for further strife by promising to deport all asylum seekers who do not enter Britain via a safe and legal route, which unions pointed out would be in breach of international conventions.

Many commentators argue that Truss's credibility was already in tatters not long after she succeeded Boris Johnson on September 6.

The Daily Mail newspaper, normally a trenchant voice in support of the new leader's right-wing agenda, headlined its main story: "Get a grip!"

- Honouring Boris -

Dissident ringleader Michael Gove kept up criticism of Truss, stressing all Conservative MPs had been elected on Johnson's manifesto of 2019.

It included a pledge to end arbitrary evictions of tenants by private landlords, he noted at a conference fringe event held by the housing charity Shelter.

"We've got to keep faith with what Boris wanted, we've got to make sure that manifesto commitment is honoured," Gove said, after Truss reneged on a Johnson commitment to ban fracking.

But asked by reporters if Truss would survive past the end of the year, the former minister said: "Yes."

Shelter presented poll findings that suggested private renters who voted Tory in 2019 are deserting the party in droves for Labour and other opposition parties.

Wider opinion polls in recent days have shown Labour breaching 50 percent as the Tories slump under Truss, fraying nerves in Birmingham as she prepares to close the conference on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Europe hails united stand over Russia's war in Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — Leaders across Europe hailed on Thursday their united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine at a summit that also saw the heads of old foes Turkey and Armenia meet face-to-face for the first time since they agreed last year to put decades of bitterness behind them. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community brought together the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU. Russia was the one major European power not invited to the gathering at Prague Castle along with Belarus, its neighbor and supporter in the war against Ukraine; a conflict fueling an energy crisis and high inflation that are wreaking havoc on Europe’s economies. “Leaders leave this summit with greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression. What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy,” said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary has ‘reservations’ over relaxing immigration for India trade deal

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of any trade deal with India.Earlier this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson indicated an agreement could mean accepting Delhi’s demands for an increase in Indian migration to the UK.It is the second time in less than a week that the Home Secretary has expressed a view that risks putting her at odds with Government policy.Earlier this week, she was criticised by a senior Government source for saying she believes the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.Prime Minister Liz Truss is struggling to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Labour urges Suella Braverman to ramp up asylum seeker deportations

Labour has urged the government to speed up the process of deporting failed asylum seekers and criticised "12 years of Tory failure" in the immigration system.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the government needed to clear a backlog removals aimed at people "who have not got a right to be here".Suella Braverman, the home secretary, said on Tuesday that she would ban people arriving in the UK unlawfully from applying for asylum – likely to be a breach of UN refugee treaties.Ms Braverman, who also said she dreamed of overseeing a successful Rwanda deportation flight, was branded "shameful, cruel...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Mel Stride
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
AFRICA
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#Tories#Interest Rates#Uk#Conservatives#Britons#Sky News#Lbc
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
AFP

AFP

87K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy