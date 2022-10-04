Read full article on original website
Related
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Fighting in the Pacific Ocean: 'Absolutely Unbelievable'
Whale-watching boats observed over a dozen orca whales confront two humpbacks for three hours Crew members with the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) observed a rare, aggressive confrontation between a group of Bigg's orca whales and a pair of humpback whales spotted in the waters near the western Canada-U.S. border. On Sept. 29, crew members on an Eagle Wing Tours whale-watching boat encountered the orcas first. The boat discovered around 15 orca whales "being unusually active at the surface," according to a PWWA press release. Another whale-watching...
Albany Herald
Facing risk of blackouts this winter, the UK will drill for more oil
The UK government could award oil and gas companies more than 100 new licenses to drill in the North Sea, as it looks for ways to bolster energy security amid a global supply crunch. Launched Friday, the licensing round won't lead to new UK production for several years. And when...
RELATED PEOPLE
See rare access inside a newly liberated Ukrainian town
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh gets rare access into the newly liberated town of Dudchany, Ukraine, and sees firsthand how civilians in this town are adjusting to the Russian retreat.
Meet the most expensive dog in the world, plus its contenders
The Tibetan mastiff is considered the most expensive dog in the world, as it has sold for thousands and even millions. A puppy sold for $2 million in 2014.
PETS・
Albany Herald
Cathay Pacific is facing 'unprecedented staffing' shortages, warns top union in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific is facing "unprecedented" staff shortages and may not be ready to handle a surge in demand, as the city winds up its strict Covid policy and reopens for international travel. A top local union warned Thursday of "a record number of resignations from the...
1 million-mile-long plasma plume shoots out of the sun in stunning photo
An astrophotographer has captured a stunning composite image of a massive coronal mass ejection shooting out of the sun.
Comments / 0