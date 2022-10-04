ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Joanne Clark
4d ago

Why do I care what “that guy” says? It’s a clean slate starting the playoffs a lot of times those who are supposed to win don’t and vice versa!

WGAU

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK — (AP) — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
QUEENS, NY
WGAU

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's “Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

