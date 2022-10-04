ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

New supercontinent Amasia may form in about 300 million years

The world may have a new supercontinent within 200 million to 300 million years as the Pacific Ocean shrinks and closes. Researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China used a supercomputer to model the evolution of Earth's tectonic plates and the formation of a future supercontinent. The journal National Science Review published their findings on September 28.
Western governors sign agreement to tackle climate crisis and transition to clean energy

A coalition of West Coast states and British Columbia have pledged to work together as a region to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy. The governors of California, Oregon, Washington and the premier of British Columbia gathered in San Francisco Thursday to sign an agreement to decarbonize the electric grid, speed the transition to electric vehicles and make their communities more resilient to climate disasters including drought, wildfire, sea-level rise and extreme heat.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans, study says

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- In 2010, Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo developed a method to sequence and analyze ancient DNA from Neanderthal bones. Through mapping the entire Neanderthal genome, and comparing it to genetic records of living humans, he arrived at conclusive evidence that confirmed wide-spread anthropological speculations: most humans carry small traces of Neanderthal DNA in our genetics.
Thailand's day care massacre unites families and a country in grief

Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northern Thailand on Friday, a day after the country's worst massacre unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places. At the Child Development Center Uthai Sawan, school bags sat uncollected on colored shelves, and photos of...
