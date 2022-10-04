ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Fashanu joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Former footballer John Fashanu is the second celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice.

The sports star, 60, was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988 and went on to co-host Gladiators after leaving football professionally.

He joins actress Patsy Palmer in the line-up for the ITV show when it airs next year.

He said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing On Ice. I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge.”

The upcoming series will see 11 celebrities taking to the ice in the hopes of being crowned winner and following in the fancy footwork of previous victors such as Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

Former EastEnders star Palmer was the first contestant announced for the show.

She told This Morning: “I wanted to challenge myself and get back to work, get out of my comfort zone.

“And I just thought ‘I’ll just go for it’, it seems like a lot of fun.”

– Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with 11 new celebrities who will take on the challenge of skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

