The Guardians and Rays just played the shortest postseason game in almost a quarter century
Friday’s playoff opener between Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished in a brisk two hours and 17 minutes, the shortest postseason game in MLB since 1999.
Padres notes: Looking to keep Darvish beyond '23; Myers earns start; Grisham for D
Padres expect to talk extension with Yu Darvish; Wil Myers proud to have finished strong, start postseason opener
Riding the Bus -- and his putter: Steelers team wins Charity Challenge over Tony Boselli, Josh Scobee
Ben Roethlisberger said Jerome Bettis remains his favorite mode of transportation. “I’ll ride the Bus any time,” said the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback of his teammate for two years and his partner on Friday in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Celebrity Challenge for Charity, at the Timuquana Country Club. “On the football field...
NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. The players’ union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait.
Knicks Players Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
This New York Knicks player doesn't believe Green and Poole can reconcile on the Golden State Warriors
