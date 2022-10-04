ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Florida Times-Union

Riding the Bus -- and his putter: Steelers team wins Charity Challenge over Tony Boselli, Josh Scobee

Ben Roethlisberger said Jerome Bettis remains his favorite mode of transportation.  “I’ll ride the Bus any time,” said the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback of his teammate for two years and his partner on Friday in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Celebrity Challenge for Charity, at the Timuquana Country Club. “On the football field...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. The players’ union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait.
NFL
