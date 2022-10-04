ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Arp, TX
State
Florida State
Tyler, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Tyler, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
City
Tyler, TX
CandysDirt

In Fort Worth’s Tanglewood, ‘Teardown’ Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Word

I’m suspicious of motives behind phrases such as “highest and best use,” which are intended to offer a moral justification for razing older properties. With its oversized lots and access to first-rate Tanglewood Elementary School, the many smaller 1960s ranch-style houses that average 2,500 square feet have proved tempting targets for teardown and redevelopment. Many of these ranch-style houses are fairly simple affairs, lacking many amenities now considered necessities.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay

Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jason Romano
papercitymag.com

Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s

The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
FORT WORTH, TX
virtualbx.com

Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth

Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
FORT WORTH, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite

Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Realestate#East Texas#Good Food#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#The Texas Rose Horse Park
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
dmagazine.com

10 North Texas Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you are looking for a local Texas pumpkin, the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Farmers Market is the place to go. With more than 25 varieties available for purchase, the options are plentiful for all your pumpkin-picking needs. Don’t miss Texas Pumpkin Day on October 8, where there will be kids’ arts and crafts all day and train rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Flu is already appearing in North Texas

DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
peoplenewspapers.com

Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million

The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy