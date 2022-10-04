The next meeting for the Wright County Supervisors will be Monday morning at 9:00 in the supervisors board room of the courthouse in Clarion. The board will meet with Veterans Affairs director Chris Oliver to discuss Operation Green Light. County engineer Adam Clemons will present information on a new hire for a patrol operator in the Belmond Shed and an update on secondary road projects,. The supervisors will review and take action on funding the Iowa State Association of Counties Soil Compaction Project for $600.Two resolutions will be reviewed. One is for the filing of certification of debt for an Agribusiness Urban Renewal Area. The second is for another filing of certification of debt on a ReNewTrient Urban Renewal Area plus other matters.

WRIGHT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO