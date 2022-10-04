Supreme Court's Alabama redistricting case will test Justice Jackson's influence

Read full article on original website
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Supreme Court vacates Massachusetts gun control ruling in another 2A victory
In the months since the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court expanded gun possession rights and weakened states' ability to limit the carrying of guns in public spaces, the high court has identified several cases in need of rehearing in light of the new precedent. This week, the Supreme...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson objects to ‘race-neutral’ Alabama redistricting
The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative wing considered limiting the creation of majority-Black voting districts, even amid forceful pushback from new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The court is considering whether Alabama must draw a second heavily Black congressional district for a state that has seven House seats and a 27%...
Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a trial court’s decision that allowed immediate enforcement of a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions. The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court...
Alex Jones 'boycotting' trial, flees on private jet as lawyer seeks to dismiss case
Conspiracy peddler and InfoWars founder Alex Jones fled his defamation trial Wednesday over his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to Jones's attorney, who said his client was "boycotting" the trial. Jones left Connecticut on a private jet headed to Texas after he was due...
Republican Chairman Under Fire for Using Fake Homemade ID to Vote
The Alabama Republican Party Chairman, a supporter of the state's voter ID law, used a non-valid ID to vote in at least two recent elections. In November 2020 and the party primaries in May 2022, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl showed up to the polls with what looked like an employee badge. Along with his name, the card read "Regional Press Secretary" and identified "The Office of State Auditor," according to an image obtained by AL.com.
Texas inmate who won religious rights case to die by lethal injection
A Texas inmate who won a religious rights case over pastoral touch during execution is set to die by lethal injection on Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, is set to be executed at 6 p.m. CST in Huntsville's death chamber, according to Reuters. During the execution, a pastor will lay his hands on Ramirez and audibly pray — an act he had to argue in the Supreme Court for the right to have.
Trump says he ‘made’ DeSantis, mocked him for running for eight years before winning: Report
Former President Donald Trump boasted that his endorsement of Ron DeSantis in 2018 is what elevated the latter to become Florida’s governor, claiming he “made” DeSantis into a Republican celebrity, according to recordings of his conversations with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. In an interview with...
Perfect storm in Oregon could pave way for Republican governor
Deep-blue Oregon could elect a Republican as its next governor in November thanks to a particular set of circumstances that have lined up in the GOP’s favor. Republican candidate Christine Drazan led her Democratic opponent, Tina Kotek, by 2 points in an Emerson College poll this week. It was the latest sign that the party in control of Oregon for decades is struggling to convince voters to give Democrats more time at the helm.
It sure looks like the FBI is just fishing for pro-lifers to prosecute
The FBI is on a rampage against pro-life activists and protesters, having charged a dozen men and women with federal felonies in the last three weeks for offenses that allegedly occurred last year. Twice, the FBI has deployed platoons of armed agents to arrest middle-aged fathers with no record of violent crimes.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins iconic Supreme Court official portrait
The most junior Supreme Court member, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, is finally in the iconic portrait of the nine-member bench following her first week of oral arguments. The Supreme Court has kept its tradition of taking a photo of the justices standing and sitting in order of seniority since 1867. For years, the court has agreed to only take a group photo when a new justice is appointed to the bench.
In Alabama redistricting case, liberal justices embrace segregation
MOBILE, AL.: In the Alabama redistricting case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 4, the liberal justices made false assertions in obvious search of misguided conclusions that would balkanize this Alabama county along racial lines. This is absurd. The court should wholeheartedly approve the congressional district lines that...
Oklahoma Supreme Court rules state takeover of local school district was legal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled the state takeover of a local school district last year was legal. The state put a new superintendent in charge of Western Heights, but the school board had its own superintendent in place. It’s been a legal battle since. One...
Who’s to blame for Alabama’s torture, miserable treatment of prisoners?
This is an opinion column. Maybe it’s too much to ask the state of Alabama to stop killing people. It’s like asking a dope addict to quit cold turkey. And besides, “right to life” has as much wiggle room around here as “bless your heart.”
Whitmire: The Alabama GOP is a joke. Alabama Democrats are the punchline.
If the head of the Alabama Democratic Party voted with an ID he made himself, and if the Alabama Secretary of State said that ID was not a valid voter ID, the Alabama GOP would call a press conference. They’d fire off press releases to every news outlet in the...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
KBJ's case for 'progressive originalism' in Supreme Court debut draws rebuke
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argues the framers of the 14th Amendment adopted it "in a race-conscious way," a position some legal experts say is subject to debate. Jackson, the first black woman on the Supreme Court, began her first two days on the nine-member bench by speaking more...
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Tim Scott airs campaign ad criticizing Democrats and 'the media' on race
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is up with a new campaign advertisement attacking Democrats and the media for wielding race relations as a political wedge, even as his reelection in the Palmetto State is all but assured. “My family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So, how did the...
