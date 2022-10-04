Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO