Huntsville, AL

stateoftheu.com

Week 5 Florida College Football Power Rankings

With UF being the only Big 3 team to win last weekend, the remaining Florida programs are looking to get back on track this week with some interesting matchups. Unranked Florida State (4-1, 2-1 CONF) will play a game against the 14th ranked NC State Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 CONF) at 8pm EST at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACCN. NC State is favored to win.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Get ready for the Nolettes

Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Times

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections

Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
