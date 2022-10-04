Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
South Florida Times
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
thefamuanonline.com
The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections
Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
Officer placed on leave after north Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
WCTV
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
thefamuanonline.com
Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County
In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The leasing office at a Tallahassee apartment complex is now closed until further notice. That’s after a woman who worked there was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police said a tenant upset over rent waited hours outside the Blue Cascade Apartments before shooting his...
Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
WAFF
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
Amazon Fulfillment Center catches fire again
Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison for the second time in a week.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
WCTV
One person dead in fatal crash in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning in Quincy that left one person dead. The crash occurred on Mount Pleasant Road around 9:30 a.m. According to FHP, the crash included a truck pulling a trailer and a vehicle. At this time, the...
