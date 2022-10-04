Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
live5news.com
Road reopens after crews respond to Mt. Pleasant fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say part of Hungry Neck Boulevard is back open after crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home. The fire was reported Sunday at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Preliminary information indicates...
live5news.com
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
live5news.com
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex Friday that affected 24 units. Crews responded shortly after midnight to the Cedar Grove Apartments where a fire had been reported. The first firefighters on the scene arrived to see a three-story building on fire.
lonelyplanet.com
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina
Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Battery Complete Road Schedule in Defeat to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy Eleven. Augustine Williams scored the night’s opening goal, assisted by Fidel Barajas, to add to his team-leading total of 16 goals. Indy, however, would find the back of the net four times afterward to secure the victory. Charleston will look to bounce back in the season finale on October 15 at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
live5news.com
House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews. Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with...
The Post and Courier
Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected
A downtown Charleston block-long building where a bowling alley has operated for the past decade and an 8-story hotel has been approved is now under new ownership, but the transaction is not expected to affect operations at The Alley for the foreseeable future. A Chicago-based partnership of real estate investment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of starfish wash ashore on Folly Beach after Hurricane Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Visitors who ventured out to Folly Beach in the days after Hurricane Ian were met with a surprising sight on the sand. Users took to social media over the weekend to share photos and videos of thousands of stranded starfish scattered along the shore. According to the South Carolina Department of […]
live5news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Single-vehicle crash closes all lanes on River Road
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is diverting traffic after a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near 1059 River Road. All lanes are shut down near that area, deputies say. Traffic is being diverted at River Road and Beaumont...
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
live5news.com
Ten Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had two players named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday. Overall, 10 players from the Lowcountry were named to the squad that will be led by Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown. The Patriots will be represented...
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Ye Ole Fashioned to celebrate 50th birthday with 99-cent scoops on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A local institution is celebrating a significant milestone with a special treat for customers on Friday. To celebrate its 50th birthday, some Ye Ole Fashioned locations will offer 99-cent hotdogs and scoops of ice cream all day on Oct. 7. What started as a small café in West Ashley in 1972 has […]
live5news.com
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority says a woman is facing charges after having 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds first offense. During a narcotics investigation, airport police received...
live5news.com
Search intensifies for missing 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are still searching for a man who went missing Thursday in the Dale area. Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle around 5:45 p.m. His family says Glover sufferers from Alzheimer’s, and there is a concern for...
Comments / 0