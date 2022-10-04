ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Road reopens after crews respond to Mt. Pleasant fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say part of Hungry Neck Boulevard is back open after crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home. The fire was reported Sunday at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Preliminary information indicates...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex Friday that affected 24 units. Crews responded shortly after midnight to the Cedar Grove Apartments where a fire had been reported. The first firefighters on the scene arrived to see a three-story building on fire.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
lonelyplanet.com

Top 7 water activities in South Carolina

Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Battery Complete Road Schedule in Defeat to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery wrapped up their away schedule Saturday with a 4-1 road defeat to Indy Eleven. Augustine Williams scored the night’s opening goal, assisted by Fidel Barajas, to add to his team-leading total of 16 goals. Indy, however, would find the back of the net four times afterward to secure the victory. Charleston will look to bounce back in the season finale on October 15 at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews. Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with...
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ten Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had two players named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday. Overall, 10 players from the Lowcountry were named to the squad that will be led by Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown. The Patriots will be represented...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Search intensifies for missing 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are still searching for a man who went missing Thursday in the Dale area. Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle around 5:45 p.m. His family says Glover sufferers from Alzheimer’s, and there is a concern for...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

