Register Citizen
Impact of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook denial on surviving kids stressed as defamation trial goes to jury
WATERBURY — It was perhaps the peak emotional moment of this dramatic four-week trial, as two members of the otherwise composed jury were overcome with crying. Alex Jones had just left the courthouse in protest to fly back to Texas, telling his attorney that he was boycotting the rest of his high-profile trial to determine how much he must pay eight Sandy Hook families he defamed.
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Register Citizen
Police: Girl, 16, arrested in Hamden shootout that wounded woman in home with stray bullet
HAMDEN — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in a September shootout that wounded a woman in her house, police said. The teen was arrested Wednesday on charges that included criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, Hamden Police Detective Sean J. Dolan said. Her other charges were unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
Register Citizen
State drops charges against Bridgeport man accused of scamming his ailing mother out of her Stamford condo
STAMFORD — A 69-year-old Bridgeport man accused of allegedly trying to scam his mother out of her Shippan condo in 2016 had charges dismissed Thursday as a part of a deal made with a Superior Court judge. State prosecutors agreed to drop charges of criminal attempt at first-degree larceny...
Register Citizen
Gunman identified in shooting of New Haven police officer, official says
NEW HAVEN — A suspect has been apprehended in the shooting of a city police officer who was responding to a crash involving a stolen car early Friday in the Fair Haven neighborhood, authorities said. Police Chief Karl Jacobson identified the suspect as Jose Claudio, 36, in a press...
Register Citizen
Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring
WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sought by police in connection with multiple stabbing surrenders at courthouse
BRIDGEPORT – A city man, being sought in connection to the stabbing of a couple in August, agreed to surrender peacefully at the Golden Hill Street courthouse. But Alika McFarlane expressed surprise when Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid ordered the 42-year-old held in lieu of $500,000 bond on Friday.
Register Citizen
East Hartford resident demands action after neighbor's house shot up
EAST HARTFORD — A local resident told the town council Wednesday that recent gunfire into a nearby house is only the most serious assault on peace and quality of life that he and his neighbors have endured for years. Dominic Sansone, who identified himself as a retired U.S. Army...
Register Citizen
Stratford man pleads guilty to shooting at murder witness
BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man is facing 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at a witness in an upcoming murder trial. Kevin Beason, 25, of Larkin Court, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and violating his conditions of release on a pending gun possession case.
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber
BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
Register Citizen
Maryland man extradited to Darien in Lyft driver stabbing, police say
DARIEN — A man was extradited from Maryland to Connecticut Thursday for stabbing and stealing from a Lyft driver, police said. Darien detectives traveled to Jessup, Md., and brought 28-year-old Abiola L. Shonowo to Connecticut. He was charged with first-degree robbery, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and fourth-degree larceny, Sgt. Dan Skoumbros said Friday.
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman, 70, assaulted in random attack while working out, police say
WINDSOR LOCKS — An older local woman was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault by a stranger Thursday morning, according to police. Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, has been charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment for attacking the woman, police said. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Police said Russell did not have a known address.
Register Citizen
Police kill sick raccoon outside Weston High, official says
WESTON — A school resource officer euthanized a raccoon at Weston High School Thursday morning, according to an official. Staff noticed the raccoon curled up near the rear entrance of the school. Officials notified the school resource officers and contacted animal control, Principal Meghan Ward said in an email to families Friday.
Register Citizen
Stamford man to serve five years in prison for gun bust-turned-robbery
STAMFORD — A city man will serve five years in prison for a gun bust-turned-robbery that led to the injury of four officers in Stamford. Judge Gary White issued Jaylan Jones, 18, a 12-year prison sentence on Wednesday, of which he will serve five years, as a part of a plea deal with state prosecutors.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury drug raids lead to 5 arrests, 3,000 bags of heroin and guns
WATERBURY — Five city residents were arrested Wednesday after law enforcement found hundreds of bags of heroin and three guns in two local homes, police said. Waterbury and state police and parole officers, raided two homes on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation. In the homes, officers seized three handguns with extended magazines, 3,167 bags of heroin, 7.7 grams of crack cocaine and more than $7,600 in cash, the police department said in a news release Friday morning.
Register Citizen
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
Register Citizen
Police: 17-year-old Waterbury boy fatally wounded in Tuesday shooting
WATERBURY — Police say a local teenager was fatally shot Tuesday evening. Waterbury officers responded to 225 Bishop St. at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired, according to police. Officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, later identified as a 17-year-old male, at the scene, police said.
Register Citizen
Ansonia sets aside $15K for police accreditation
ANSONIA — Two years after the Police Accountability Act became law, Ansonia is allocating funds to upgrade its police training and modernize its department's policies and procedures. The Board of Apportionment and Taxation voted Monday to transfer $15,000 from the police department’s claims account to a new line item,...
