WRBL News 3

Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges

ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama sets execution date in ’88 contract killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene Smith, […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ADOC reports progress amid ongoing inmate work stoppages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says the situation involving inmate work stoppages is making improvements. According to the department, all female facilities continue to experience normal operations, while most male facilities are returning to normal operations - which include regular meal service and weekend visitation. ADOC...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New school, auction surprise, Saban-Fisher: Down in Alabama

Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
