Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO