Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
Alabama sets execution date in ’88 contract killing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene Smith, […]
Former Alabama police chief indicted for excessive force, kneeling on man’s stomach
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing the man in the abdomen...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
WSFA
ADOC reports progress amid ongoing inmate work stoppages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says the situation involving inmate work stoppages is making improvements. According to the department, all female facilities continue to experience normal operations, while most male facilities are returning to normal operations - which include regular meal service and weekend visitation. ADOC...
Alabama medical experts issue fentanyl warning: Do not take any drugs not prescribed by a medical professional
No one – in Alabama or elsewhere - should be ingesting any drug not prescribed by a medical professional, a group of health experts said Wednesday during a discussion about illicit fentanyl and its contribution to an explosion of overdose deaths. “There is a percentage of the population that...
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
New school, auction surprise, Saban-Fisher: Down in Alabama
Plans are moving ahead for a second public high school in Auburn. A woman bought at auction the contents of a storage unit in Mobile, and got a surprise at some of the contents. Fisher vs. Saban is Saturday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
Alabama: Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
WAAY-TV
Former general manager of North Alabama Electric Co-op pleads guilty to bribery charge
Bruce Purdy, former general manager of the North Alabama Electric Co-operative, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of bribery Thursday in U.S. District Court. According to the plea deal, Purdy admitted taking $135,000 from a company by having them continue to pay NAEC, with Purdy taking a large share. Purdy...
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
Florida to pay Indiana National Guard $130,000 after they flew to Alabama and were sent home
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were on their way when they...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5