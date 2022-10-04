ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, VT

newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Sheldon

SHELDON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sheldon yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Vermont Route 105 and Colton Road, at around 1:15 p.m. According to the report, Athalie Whitt, 88, of Enosburg, was traveling east and Dennis Loiselle, 79, of Enosburg, was traveling west prior to the crash.
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

WCAX

Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Derby man arrested for assault at Border Motel

DERBY — A 55-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident at the Border Motel at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Leonard Bent, of Derby, assaulted Joseph Leone, 55, also of Derby. Police say Leone’s...
DERBY, VT
Barton Chronicle

All safe in school bus collision

IRASBURG — Families were counting their blessings after a truck collided with a school bus carrying 14 students on Route 58 in Irasburg Thursday. A five-year-old girl, who sustained minor injuries, was the only person to be hurt in the crash. Vermont State Police were on the scene, along with tow trucks, worried parents, Irasburg school staff, and emergency response crews after a Ford pickup truck towing a tractor collided with a school bus pulling out of a driveway.
IRASBURG, VT
newportdispatch.com

NECN

Vermont Couple Charged With Manslaughter in 7-Month-Old Baby's Death

A Vermont couple has been charged in connection with the drug-related death of their 7-month-old baby earlier this year. Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, of Barre, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter and were arraigned Monday, according to WPTZ-TV. Barre police said they were called to the...
mynbc5.com

School van hits moose in Newbury, VT

NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
NEWBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash with injuries in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A 69-year-old man from Bolton was involved in a crash in Waterbury yesterday. The incident took place on Waterbury Stowe Road at around 2:10 p.m. Police say that Ronald Ryan crossed the center line and collided with a bicycle and rack attached to the rear of a vehicle.
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fatal crash in Newport

NEWPORT — A 20-year-old man from Newport is dead following a motorcycle crash in Newport yesterday. The incident took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 100, and Collins Mill Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was headed south before...
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged following two-vehicle crash in Calais

CALAIS — A 21-year-old woman from Barre was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Calais last week. The crash took place on Bailey Comolli Road on September 30. According to the report, Iris Rollins-Greene, 21, of Barre, was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit when she drove into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle head-on.
CALAIS, VT
mynbc5.com

Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death

BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
BARRE, VT

