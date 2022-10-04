As a lifelong Michiganer I state, without reservation, that the only difference between the 2016 election and the 2020 election was the fact that in the 2018 midterm election, Michigan voters passed a proposal seeking to expand no-excuse absentee balloting. This allowed the Sec of State to mail applications for mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state. Donald Trump had a fit. If instead he had supported this action, and praised the fact it made voting easier for lots of people, there would have been no questions raised about the 2020 election results. Of course Trump's ego will not allow him to acknowledge so many more people did not want him to remain president as the number who did. The really tragic part is that so many people were/are willing to support his baseless claims leaving future vote results in jeopardy. It is a tragedy that can only be resolved by ensuring none of these candidates win this election.
All the republican candidates are horrible! How did these dolts get the nomination?????
