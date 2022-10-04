Bedroom fire leads to large response at North Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in North Nashville early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bedroom fire that broke out inside one of the units.

Officials say the fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of 25 th Avenue North.

Crews on scene said the fire began in the bedroom and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, one woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but officials say the injuries were not related to the fire.

At the scene, crews said the fire caused minimal damage to the apartment. It remains unknown what caused the fire to spark inside the bedroom.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.