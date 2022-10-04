ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bedroom fire leads to large response at North Nashville apartment complex

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG00f_0iL9iRX100

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in North Nashville early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bedroom fire that broke out inside one of the units.

Officials say the fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of 25 th Avenue North.

‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire

Crews on scene said the fire began in the bedroom and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, one woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but officials say the injuries were not related to the fire.

At the scene, crews said the fire caused minimal damage to the apartment. It remains unknown what caused the fire to spark inside the bedroom.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Crews respond to large house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville firefighters are working on putting out a large house fire in South Nashville. Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched to 3722 Faulkner Drive for a report of a fire Thursday morning. When crews arrived, they found a two-story house more than halfway engulfed with heavy flames and smoke.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crash causes injuries, lane closures on Tiny Town Road

Crash causes injuries, lane closures on Tiny Town …. Crash causes injuries, lane closures on Tiny Town Road. Man beaten with metal pipe underneath downtown Nashville …. The victim in a brutal downtown Nashville attack has now died several days later. ‘Surreal’: Loretta Lynn laid to rest. Family and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WKRN News 2

NFD responds to body in water under Korean Veterans Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville fire crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge on Thursday for a water rescue, but it ended up being a recovery mission. When first responders got to the scene, a boater told them he passed by a body in the water that was “obviously” dead and “beyond any help,” […]
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy