After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting's greats

'Have I or have I not?': Max Verstappen crowned world champion in chaotic circumstances at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion in bizarre circumstances following a dominant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. It had been a chaotic race, stalled by rain and then restarted, before the chaos continued afterwards with confusion reigning over whether Verstappen had defended his title. For...
Emily Sisson crushes American marathon record in Chicago, breaking it by 17 seconds
Emily Sisson, 30, finished second overall in 2:18:29 – 17 seconds faster than the previous American record of 2:19:12, set by Keira D’Amato.
'Generational talent' Victor Wembanyama grabs attention of NBA after US trip
At just 18 years old, Victor Wembanyama already looks like a future superstar of the NBA. The seven-foot-four French teenager has wowed the US this week after showcasing his skills in two exhibition games against development team G League Ignite. Wembanyama, who boasts a reported eight-foot wingspan, inspired his Metropolitans...
