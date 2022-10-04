ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting's greats

By George Ramsay, CNN
KTBS
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

'Generational talent' Victor Wembanyama grabs attention of NBA after US trip

At just 18 years old, Victor Wembanyama already looks like a future superstar of the NBA. The seven-foot-four French teenager has wowed the US this week after showcasing his skills in two exhibition games against development team G League Ignite. Wembanyama, who boasts a reported eight-foot wingspan, inspired his Metropolitans...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy