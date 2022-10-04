Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Right Said Fred label Beyoncé “arrogant” for using ‘I’m Too Sexy’ without permission
Right Said Fred have reportedly called Beyoncé “arrogant” for using part of their song ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in her ‘Renaissance‘ track ‘Alien Superstar’. Speaking to the Sun at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc Awards in London, Fred and Richard Fairbrass said that Beyoncé used elements of their song without seeking permission first.
NME
King Princess covers The Strokes’ ‘You Only Live Once’ with Julian Casablancas
King Princess brought out Julian Casablancas to cover a Strokes classic at her New York gig this week – see footage below. Mikaela Straus headlined the legendary Radio City Music Hall in her hometown on Monday (October 3) in support of new album ‘Hold On Baby’, and welcomed a special guest to the stage.
Little Big Town Brings Miranda Lambert To Tears With “The House That Built Me” Performance At ACM Honors
Maybe I’m feeling a little sentimental and homesick that I just moved out of my first big girl apartment but “The House That Built Me” has been on repeat today for me. The 2010 hit from Miranda Lambert is a classic. I was playing it today when...
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
JAY B announces first details of his sophomore mini-album as Def., ‘abandoned love.’
JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.
Internet Reacts to Video of Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd
Dwayne Johnson received an unexpected gift while on stage as part of his tour for the upcoming Black Adam film—and let's just say passing a live baby through a crowd definitely has social media buzzing. In the now-viral clip, Jonhson, 50, was onstage in Mexico City when a tiny...
NME
Gavin Rossdale on Bush’s new album ‘The Art Of Survival’, cooking with Tom Jones and that ‘Woodstock’ doc
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has spoken to NME about the grunge veterans’ post pandemic album ‘The Art Of Survival’ – which shines a light on the “destruction of women’s rights, the planet and the rise of AI”. : Soundtrack Of My Life: Bush’s...
NME
Slipknot earn third UK Number One with latest, ‘The End, So Far’
Slipknot have today (October 7) earned their third UK Number One with new album, ‘The End, So Far’. The band went head-to-head with a reissue of George Michael’s classic album ‘Older’ for the top spot. Slipknot finished just 340 units ahead of ‘Older’ according to The Official Charts Company. ‘The End, So Far’ was also the most downloaded album of the past seven days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
See Chloe Moriondo’s behind-the-scenes photos from wacky ‘Plastic Purse’ video
Chloe Moriondo has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video for her latest single ‘Plastic Purse’. The song appears on the indie-pop artist’s third studio album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which was released today (October 7). In the track’s wacky accompanying visuals, we find Moriondo in mad...
NME
What I learned about Sinéad O’Connor from making a documentary of her life
Sinéad O’Connor is one of the most talked-about pop stars of the 20th century. From her hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – originally recorded by Prince – to a scandalous appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992, the outspoken Irish artist has never been afraid to make big statements. Here, the director of a new film documenting O’Connor’s life, ‘Nothing Compares’, writes exclusively for NME about what makes her so unique.
NME
Slipknot: “Nobody created us except us – we have always drawn our own map”
“Let’s play a game”, says Corey Taylor, leaning towards the camera. “Let’s see how many news stories this story turns into. How about that? I did one last week and it turned into 10 different, fucking bullshit, horseshit news stories. And it’s just gotten to the fucking point where I just wash my hands and I just give up.”
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Sony Music Taps SVP of Strategy & Investments; L.A. Radio Legend Retires
Angela Lopes was promoted to senior vp of strategy and investments at Sony Music Entertainment as part of the company’s newly-announced combination of its corporate and digital investments, M&A and strategic planning teams. In the role, Lopes — who was previously senior vp of digital strategy & investments — will work with Sony Music’s executive leadership and global digital business teams to develop strategies and investing opportunities to support the company’s creative and financial growth. She will also focus on expanding Sony Music’s investments across development areas, including global streaming, artist services, the creator economy, social media, gaming, NFTs and the metaverse. The New York-based Thomas reports to COO Kevin Kelleher and president of global digital business Dennis Kooker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
NME
Yungblud announces short film, ‘Mars’
Yungblud has announced details of his upcoming short film ‘Mars’, sharing the official poster on his social media – see below. The film is based on Yungblud’s song of the same name, with the artist explaining on Instagram: “This all came from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities who’s stories we wanted to tell.
NME
‘Gangs Of London’ turns up the violence in gory season two trailer
Sky has released a red band trailer for Gangs Of London season two – check it out below. Sope Dirisu, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner are set to reprise their roles in the second season, alongside new additions Waleed Zuaiter, Salem Kali, Aymen Hamdouchi, Fady El-Sayed and Jasmine Armando.
William and Kate in royal cocktail race at Belfast market
The Prince of Wales earned a slightly controversial victory in Belfast in a race against his wife to make the quickest cocktail. The royal couple accepted the challenge during a visit to Trademarket in Belfast, stepping around to the other side of a bar and listening carefully to instructions. Poised...
NME
Sharon Van Etten shares new song ‘Never Gonna Change,’ announces deluxe LP
Sharon Van Etten has released a new single, ‘Never Gonna Change’, taken from a forthcoming deluxe edition of her latest album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’. ‘Never Gonna Change’ sees Van Etten sing about her son, as well as being about “managing depression...
NME
Watch Pavement bring out Kurt Vile to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’ in Philadelphia
Pavement brought Kurt Vile out on stage in Philadelphia on Wednesday night (October 5) to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’. Check out footage below. Frontman Stephen Malkmus stepped back to let Vile sing lead vocals while he joined in with his guitar. Vile later posted a video of the occasion on Instagram, which Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi was on hand to film.
Harper's Bazaar
The Prince and Princess of Wales co-ordinate in blue looks to visit charities in Ireland
The Duchess of Cambridge's Caribbean tour fashion highlights The Duchess of Cambridge's Caribbean tour fashion highlights. The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to Northern Ireland this week to visit various charities and community initiatives. For the outing, William and Kate co-ordinated in blue ensembles. The princess...
NME
Watch Robin Thicke cover ‘Growing Pains’ theme to honour late father on ‘Masked Singer’
Robin Thicke paid tribute to his late father Alan this week, covering the Growing Pains theme song ‘As Long As We Got Each Other’. Alan Thicke, who died in 2016 aged 69 from a ruptured aorta artery, starred as Dr. Jason Roland Seaver in the hit US sitcom, which ran from 1985 to 1992.
Comments / 0