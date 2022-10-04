ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Belinda Carlisle
Person
Shawn Everett
NME

JAY B announces first details of his sophomore mini-album as Def., ‘abandoned love.’

JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.
MUSIC
NME

Slipknot earn third UK Number One with latest, ‘The End, So Far’

Slipknot have today (October 7) earned their third UK Number One with new album, ‘The End, So Far’. The band went head-to-head with a reissue of George Michael’s classic album ‘Older’ for the top spot. Slipknot finished just 340 units ahead of ‘Older’ according to The Official Charts Company. ‘The End, So Far’ was also the most downloaded album of the past seven days.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Prince Edward Island#Bolt#Songwriting#Celtic
NME

What I learned about Sinéad O’Connor from making a documentary of her life

Sinéad O’Connor is one of the most talked-about pop stars of the 20th century. From her hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – originally recorded by Prince – to a scandalous appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992, the outspoken Irish artist has never been afraid to make big statements. Here, the director of a new film documenting O’Connor’s life, ‘Nothing Compares’, writes exclusively for NME about what makes her so unique.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Slipknot: “Nobody created us except us – we have always drawn our own map”

“Let’s play a game”, says Corey Taylor, leaning towards the camera. “Let’s see how many news stories this story turns into. How about that? I did one last week and it turned into 10 different, fucking bullshit, horseshit news stories. And it’s just gotten to the fucking point where I just wash my hands and I just give up.”
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Sony Music Taps SVP of Strategy & Investments; L.A. Radio Legend Retires

Angela Lopes was promoted to senior vp of strategy and investments at Sony Music Entertainment as part of the company’s newly-announced combination of its corporate and digital investments, M&A and strategic planning teams. In the role, Lopes — who was previously senior vp of digital strategy & investments — will work with Sony Music’s executive leadership and global digital business teams to develop strategies and investing opportunities to support the company’s creative and financial growth. She will also focus on expanding Sony Music’s investments across development areas, including global streaming, artist services, the creator economy, social media, gaming, NFTs and the metaverse. The New York-based Thomas reports to COO Kevin Kelleher and president of global digital business Dennis Kooker.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Yungblud announces short film, ‘Mars’

Yungblud has announced details of his upcoming short film ‘Mars’, sharing the official poster on his social media – see below. The film is based on Yungblud’s song of the same name, with the artist explaining on Instagram: “This all came from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities who’s stories we wanted to tell.
MOVIES
NME

‘Gangs Of London’ turns up the violence in gory season two trailer

Sky has released a red band trailer for Gangs Of London season two – check it out below. Sope Dirisu, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner are set to reprise their roles in the second season, alongside new additions Waleed Zuaiter, Salem Kali, Aymen Hamdouchi, Fady El-Sayed and Jasmine Armando.
TV SERIES
NME

Watch Pavement bring out Kurt Vile to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’ in Philadelphia

Pavement brought Kurt Vile out on stage in Philadelphia on Wednesday night (October 5) to perform ‘Zurich Is Stained’. Check out footage below. Frontman Stephen Malkmus stepped back to let Vile sing lead vocals while he joined in with his guitar. Vile later posted a video of the occasion on Instagram, which Cloud Nothings frontman Dylan Baldi was on hand to film.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy