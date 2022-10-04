RE/MAX of Reading Wins National Award for “Extraordinary Customer Service”. Attendees at Kevin Hart event among first to use new system. READING, Pa. —Ticket holders attending tonight’s Kevin Hart event at the Santander Arena may be surprised to find entrance and exit gates have been removed from several downtown parking garages. The Reading Parking Authority announced today that it is launching a new gateless entrance/exit system at the Convention Center, South Penn, and Reed & Court garages, which are located closest to the arena. The garages were outfitted with the gateless technology in late September after successful beta testing last spring at the Authority’s 4th & Cherry location.

