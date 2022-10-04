Read full article on original website
Sustainable honeybee hives unveiled at Reading CollegeTowne
In partnership with local small business, Uncle B’s Honey Company, Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute unveils four honeybee hives on the roof of the John R. Post Center at Reading CollegeTowne. “Working with the O’Pake Institute, I realized how much interest there is for bees and the craft...
BCTV Announces 2022 Community Builder & Community Media Award Winners
BCTV is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community Builder and Community Media Awards, as well as the highly anticipated return of the accompanying celebration reception following several pandemic-induced postponements. “After almost three years, we are thrilled to be once again hosting the Shirk Award event, and are...
10th & Penn Elementary Recognized for Removing Barriers to Learning
10th and Penn Elementary School of the Reading School District has earned recognition from the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support (PAPBS) Network for implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS) with fidelity at Tier I. PBIS is an evidence-based three-tiered framework designed to improve social, emotional, and academic outcomes for all students....
Comfort Pro Providing FREE Heating System for the Holidays
Comfort Pro, Inc. will be installing a FREE Heating system for a deserving Berks County individual or family before the 2022 Holidays as part of the 12th Annual Comfort Pro Cares Event. Nominations open October 10, 2022. A nominee must own their home, have a non-functioning heating system and reside...
THIS IS READING – Revisited Brings Award Winners Back to Celebrate Community Development
In 2017, two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy® award winning filmmaker Tony Gerber created This Is Reading, a multi-media art installation at the once-abandoned Franklin Street Train Station in Reading, PA. Dance, theater, music, and film filled the station with excitement, energy and people – more than 3400 people. The three-weekend run drew its audience from all parts of the city and beyond. They came separately, they enjoyed together!
MG Architects, Berks History Center Celebrate Life and Legacy of Frederick A. Muhlenberg
Muhlenberg Greene Architects, Ltd. (MGA) partnered with Berks History Center (BHC) to celebrate the 135th birthday of their founder, Frederick A. Muhlenberg, FAIA, on Friday, September 23, 2022, inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601. The event commenced with a presentation from...
LGBT Center of Greater Reading Celebrates LGBT History Month at Out in the Park Festival
The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is kicking off LGBT History Month at the second annual Out in the Park Festival to be held this Saturday, at FirstEnergy Stadium. This event was planned to coincide with LGBT History Month. “What better way to recognize the global pioneers who opened doors and made it possible for us to have events like Out in the Park,” said Michelle Dech, Executive Director.
Reading Theater Project Presents Present, Future, Past
Three one act plays, all written by local playwrights, united by place and time. The Reading Theater Project is pleased to announce Present, Future, Past, a production of three one act plays: Buy to Rent by Félix Alfonso Peña, Everybody Hates This Place by Adam Richter, and Grave Concerns by Susan E. Sneeringer. The production opens Friday, November 4, 2022 and runs for two weekends at the George Baer Chapel at 39 S. 6th St., Reading, Pa. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719. More information can be found at: https://readingtheaterproject.org/present-future-past/
City of Reading Public Works Announces Leaf Collection Schedule
Public Works Crews will begin picking up leaves curbside in various areas throughout the city starting Monday, October 17, 2022. Loose leaves will not be picked up before the starting date. Please do not put grass clippings, branches, brush or any other debris under or in the loose leaf piles....
Human-Powered Devices at the Boyertown Museum 10-4-22
Learn more about the exhibit of self-propelled (human-powered) devices at the Boyertown Museum (roller and ice skates), and local automotive parts marketed and sold in Latin America early in the 20th Century with Archivist Dan Olsen and Kendra Cook, Executive Director of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, on Wheels Along the Road.
PA Pandemic Toll on Children Shows Progress, Racial Disparity and Recommendations
The 13th annual Pennsylvania State of Child Welfare report is out. Children advocates said the 2021 pandemic numbers showed some progress and highlighted ongoing areas of concern. One major plus: The number of children and youth placed with family or trusted caregivers was the highest in five years, reaching more...
ELDER LAW & MEDICAID 101
Learn everything you need to know about planning for your family or yourself. For over 70 years every attorney at Antanavage Farbiarz has been providing clients with legal solutions that meet their needs. As a result, each client is assured an attorney who gives guidance and fast results in a stress free environment.
ATSPA and Safe Kids PA Team Up for Fire Prevention
This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, sponsored annually by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). This year, from October 9-15, we are spreading the word that “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” to make sure that each person and family knows what actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Reading Parking Authority Launches Gateless Garages
RE/MAX of Reading Wins National Award for “Extraordinary Customer Service”. Attendees at Kevin Hart event among first to use new system. READING, Pa. —Ticket holders attending tonight’s Kevin Hart event at the Santander Arena may be surprised to find entrance and exit gates have been removed from several downtown parking garages. The Reading Parking Authority announced today that it is launching a new gateless entrance/exit system at the Convention Center, South Penn, and Reed & Court garages, which are located closest to the arena. The garages were outfitted with the gateless technology in late September after successful beta testing last spring at the Authority’s 4th & Cherry location.
