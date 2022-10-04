Read full article on original website
RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak
RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak. The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.
Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos
Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
Meet Netflix's The Mole 2022 contestants from Avori Henderson to Casey Lary
The Mole sees 12 American strangers compete in a series of mental and physical challenges, but only one of them can take home the whopping $1M prize. Let’s meet the line-up as the original 2001 show hits Netflix 21 years later. The new players will complete tasks in order...
Concerned Gold Rush fans ask where Rick is and beg for answers
Fans of Discovery show Gold Rush have been left concerned over Rick Ness’ absence and have taken to social media to beg bosses for answers about where he is. Ness has been on the show, which follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run companies, since season nine, but has been noticeably absent in season 13.
Where is The Mole filmed? Netflix contest set in beautiful Australian locations
Netflix‘s latest reality show offering The Mole sees 12 contestants take on a series of mental and physical challenges in some seriously stunning locations. The show, a reboot of the 2001 classic, was filmed in various locations around Australia. There’s up to $1 million up for grabs – but...
90 Day Fiancé fans confused over Tiffany and Ronald's rollercoaster romance
90 Day Fiancé fans are a little confused over whether or not Tiffany and Ronald are still together. The couple had quite the rollercoaster ride during their time on the TLC show and beyond. They’ve split and reunited at least twice, and their current relationship status is a bit...
Kelly Mi Li made millions by launching one of the first successful tech incubators in LA
Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li had one of the biggest storylines in the first season of the hit Netflix reality show and she’s been back for every season following. At just 36, Kelly has done a lot with her life and has become a successful entrepreneur. The self-made...
What episode is Heart Evangelista's popular cameo in Bling Empire season 3?
Heart Evangelista is a popular Filipino actress who fans have heard is joining Bling Empire since before season 2 was released. Now, she is finally making her cameo, but we had to wait until the third season to see her face. A friend of Kane Lim and Kelly Li Mi,...
Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne, is hoping to dominate the ice rink as the sixth contestant to sign onto the ITV competition. The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.
The Mole prize money will dwindle every time imposter is successful
Contestants on Netflix‘s reality show reboot The Mole will be hoping to take home a huge cash prize – but unfortunately for them, the pot will dwindle every time the imposter hiding among them is successful. The show originally aired in 2001 when the maximum possible prize was...
Taylor from Southern Charm opens up about sister Catie's cancer journey
Taylor Ann Green has opened up her heart by sharing her sister Catie King’s cancer journey. The Southern Charm star found herself being hit hard when Austen Kroll spoke of his late sister, who died at a young age. During the Bravo show’s reunion show, Andy Cohen was seen...
