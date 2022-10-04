ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak

RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak. The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.
Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
Concerned Gold Rush fans ask where Rick is and beg for answers

Fans of Discovery show Gold Rush have been left concerned over Rick Ness’ absence and have taken to social media to beg bosses for answers about where he is. Ness has been on the show, which follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run companies, since season nine, but has been noticeably absent in season 13.
Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne, is hoping to dominate the ice rink as the sixth contestant to sign onto the ITV competition. The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.
The Mole prize money will dwindle every time imposter is successful

Contestants on Netflix‘s reality show reboot The Mole will be hoping to take home a huge cash prize – but unfortunately for them, the pot will dwindle every time the imposter hiding among them is successful. The show originally aired in 2001 when the maximum possible prize was...
Taylor from Southern Charm opens up about sister Catie's cancer journey

Taylor Ann Green has opened up her heart by sharing her sister Catie King’s cancer journey. The Southern Charm star found herself being hit hard when Austen Kroll spoke of his late sister, who died at a young age. During the Bravo show’s reunion show, Andy Cohen was seen...
