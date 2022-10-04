ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try Guys confirm that they are removing Ned Fulmer from all their new videos

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Last week, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer was released from the YouTube collective after cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer. Now, the group has turned to YouTube with a five-minute video on what actually happened.

On Tuesday (October 4), the Try Guys trio Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger delved into Fulmer's scandal, leading to his dismissal.

Kornfeld told the three million viewers that "Ned Fulmer is no longer working with the Try Guys" before explaining that the video will be a "timeline of what’s transpired" along with "transparency into [their] decision making".

"On Labour day weekend, multiple fans had alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behaviour," Habersgerger said.

They then delved into Fulmer's confirmation the affair had been going on "for quite some time", which Habersgerger described as "shocking."

After back-and-forths with HR, their PR team, and lawyers, they reached the conclusion they should continue the Try Guys without Fulmer.

"We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for," they continued, as fans noticed how Fulmer was removed from all Try Guys content.

The remaining three members are now trying to plan forward with "creative ways" to have Fulmer removed from future content, including their new season of Without a Recipe .


what happened.
www.youtube.com


It comes after photos were uploaded to Reddit allegedly showing Fulmer kissing his colleague Alexandria Herring at a bar in New York City.

The group - formed in 2014 at BuzzFeed - posted a statement on their official Instagram to share the news.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," their statement read.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fulmer also took to social media with a statement, which read: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,"

"I'm sorry for any pain my actions have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Indy100 reached out to Ned Fulmer's rep for comment.

Indy100

Twitter finally releases an edit button - but you'll have to pay to get it

Twitter has finally released its edit button feature - but it'll cost you.On Thursday, the site said in a statement: "Starting this afternoon we’re gradually rolling out Edit Tweet to all U.S. Twitter Blue subscribers.”It's currently only available to those premium subscribers - who pay $4.99 per month in the US - and may remain an exclusive feature for paying customers.It comes after the network teased the upcoming feature with some beta users last month, saying: "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button".The edit feature allows users to change a tweet they made within...
INTERNET
Indy100

What does 14643 mean on TikTok?

Perhaps you've recently seen on your TikTok For You page that people have been using the different numbers 14643 to communicate a message - but what exactly does this mean?The video platform uses a range of slang terms, whether it's internet phrases that already exist or ones that have specifically been created on the app.14643 has been popping up on the likes of Twitter and TikTok as the number sequence actually has an endearing meaning.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt's basically code for "I will always love you," though at face value it's confusing to see how this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman baffled after Grubhub driver 'ate her taco' in viral TikTok

A woman was left confused after waiting for her food delivery for an hour, only to be told the delivery driver and their partner had eaten it.In a TikTok video, user @ihitrockbottom explained how the bizarre incident unfolded as they read out the message exchange they had with a driver for food delivery service Grubhub.The first message saw the TikToker politely ask the driver where they were and what their ETA was going to be.In the clip, they explained: “So I was waiting for my Taco Bell for around an hour and I was like, ‘where is it?’, so I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Jeffrey Dahmer victim polaroid challenge horrifies TikTok

Netflix’s new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has opened up a stomach-churning trend on TikTok.Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has both broken records and sparked fierce controversy since its release last month, with many viewers accusing the biopic of being excessively gruesome and insensitive towards the murderer’s victims.Dahmer strangled and dismembered 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with police finding horrifying polaroid shots of their bodies around his home.And whilst many of us find it hard enough to watch depictions of Dahmer’s crimes, some social media users have relished looking up the real-life images.Sign...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

How to do TikTok's viral 'symbol name' trend

A new trend sweeping TikTok has seen users transforming their names into symbols to display on their profiles.Since the app was launched in 2016, its millions of users have found different ways to use the site and come up with new trends.While some trends revolve around content and new formats of videos, other trends like the new “symbol name” trend are focussed on how a person’s profile looks.Gaining popularity throughout June and July, the trend involves using a third-party site to translate a name into symbols. Users then use this as their display name or wallpaper on TikTok.The trend is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Andrew Tate just had his 'misogyny’ called out by Piers Morgan

Andrew Tate has been confronted on 'misogynistic' comments by Piers Morgan during a fiery interview. The influencer was banned from TikTok, Meta, and YouTube earlier this year after they stated he was sharing “hateful” ideas about women and masculinity in viral clips. The pair were speaking on Morgan’s TalkTV show, Piers Morgan: Uncensored, when the host questioned Tate about his inflammatory previous comment. Tate previously said that he finds women aged 18 or 19 more attractive than women over the age of 25. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "That is misogyny," Morgan said, referencing the comments. ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

TikToker thinks they've uncovered Kylie Jenner's secret baby name

Following a search on the internet and a forensic look through trademark documents, a woman on TikTok believes she cracked the code to Kylie Jenner's baby boy's name by analyzing trends in the data.The woman who goes by @juulsxoxo on the platform began her video by asking viewers: "Did I just crack the code for Kylie Jenner's baby name?"She then delved into her findings and explained the investigation process, which led to her potentially discovering Kylie Jenner's secret baby name."So I was online looking up trademarks, and I found Kylie's," she said before reading out the details of the trademark...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Right-wing pundits can't cope that Velma from Scooby-Doo is a lesbian

It’s been officially confirmed that Velma from the Scooby-Doo cartoons is a lesbian, and right-wing pundits are taking the whole thing really badly. Velma’s sexuality has been ambiguous for decades of the series’ existence, but a new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Has confirmed what many fans and people behind the series knew all along. A clip from the new Amazon Prime Video series features first meeting with her crush, the character Coco Diablo, and she’s smitten at first sight. There's an easter egg for fans to discover too. If you type “Velma” into Google, confetti and LGBTQ flags appear on the...
MOVIES
