WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Breaks into Franklin Apartment Complex, Asks Residents if They Want Cake
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was held for court on burglary charges Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. Shane Michael Anthony, 35, of Franklin, was held for court on the following charges:. Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1 (2 counts) Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure,...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Lawrence County Woman Accuses Moving Company of Stealing Furniture and Jewelry
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were informed on Monday by a 44-year-old unnamed woman who had recently moved from North Beaver Township, Lawrence County to Bluffton Township, South Carolina that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry. She told Troopers...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Construction worker dies in fall from bucket truck off Parkway East overpass
A construction worker died Friday morning from injuries suffered in a fall from a Parkway East overpass, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The man was identified by Allegheny County officials as Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, Ohio. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the area...
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Pa. construction worker dies after falling off truck onto highway
A construction worker died early Friday morning after falling from a Parkway East overpass in Pittsburgh, according to a story from TribLive. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics were called shortly after 3 a.m. to an area near the Oakland/Forbes Avenue exit along Interstate 376, the site said. State police told TribeLive...
wtae.com
Man allegedly boards school bus in Butler, threatening students and using profanity
BUTLER, Pa. — Police in the city of Butler said a man boarded a school bus on Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It was around 7 a.m. Thursday that the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines school bus at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue. Police...
butlerradio.com
Jefferson Twp. Garage Destroyed In Fire
A garage was destroyed in Jefferson Township following a major fire yesterday afternoon. According to the Butler County 911 Center, crews were called to a garage in the 600 block of Saxonburg Road around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews battled the...
wtae.com
Washington County DA says officer was justified in shooting death of suspect in Monongahela
The Washington County District Attorney said a police officer who shot and killed a suspect in Monongahela over the summer was justified in doing so. That update came Friday during a news conference with the Washington County coroner and the district attorney nearly three months after the shooting. The district...
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of a farmhouse fire in Delaware Township on September 16.
Hill District man charged with stealing FBI vehicle last year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from the Hill District is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to the FBI.An indictment accuses Lashawn Norwood of stealing an SUV from Schenley Park a year ago.An FBI agent's gun was in the SUV, but when the vehicle was recovered a short time later, the gun was not.Norwood is not facing any charges related to the firearm.
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday. Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured. PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity."
