Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Enagh Lough: RoSPA asked to advise on safety after teenagers' deaths
Five weeks after the deaths of two teenagers at Enagh Lough, a council has agreed to ask an accident prevention group to examine safety at the site. Sixteen-year-old friends Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at the lough in August. The mayor of Derry City and...
BBC
Food vouchers for struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield
Struggling families and pensioners in Wakefield are to get supermarket vouchers to help with living costs. The vouchers are one of a number of proposed measures from the council to help pay for items such as food, energy and water bills up until next March. The money is derived from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
Large fire breaks out at derelict Kempston middle school
A large, substantial fire has broken out at a derelict middle school that has been closed for seven years. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said nine crews were called to Robert Bruce Middle School, off Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, at 06:24 BST. It said fire engulfed about 25% of the three-storey...
BBC
Barrister buys 'haunted' Carbisdale Castle
A historic Highland country house has been bought by an international barrister after it was put up for sale for the third time in six years. New owner Samantha Kane said she plans to refurbish Carbisdale Castle and invest in the local economy. The 20-bedroom, B-listed early 20th Century cliff-top...
BBC
Battersea Power Station: Councillors refuse to attend opening
Councillors say they will not turn up to the opening of Battersea Power Station after its £9bn redevelopment. The Grade II-listed building in Nine Elms, Wandsworth, boasts thousands of homes as well as shops and bars. It will open to the public on 14 October. Labour councillors say they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Cost of living: 'We run food banks, now we're keeping people warm'
Despite government intervention, fuel bills are set to rise and many councils and community organisations are setting up "warm banks" to help people this winter. In Norfolk there is funding - and a request for people to offer centres to become "community hot spots", such as the Baseline Centre in Norwich.
Comments / 0