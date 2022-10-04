ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills solidify top spot with comeback win over Ravens

By C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYB1b_0iL9hpYY00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) slides after running for a gain as a pair of Ravens collide above him in the 4th quarter as the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 5:

Super Bowl contenders

1. Buffalo Bills (3-1, No. 1 last week)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1, No. 2)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0, No. 4)

The Bills nearly lost their grip on the top spot, but after falling behind 20-3 to the Ravens, they showed why they’re still the best team in football. Buffalo got some significant help from the officials and Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s decision to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the final minutes, but it still had to execute to pull off a 23-20 comeback victory Sunday. A banged-up secondary without cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Micah Hyde picked off Lamar Jackson twice, including one in the end zone on that fateful fourth-down play, while a defensive front missing Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips held Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to 4 yards per carry. Josh Allen wasn’t sharp, but he did enough to help the Bills score on four of their last five drives, including a 12-play, 77-yard march for the game-winning field goal as time expired. Buffalo isn’t perfect, but coach Sean McDermott’s team clearly understands how to win.

It’s still early, but it feels like we’re destined for another postseason meeting between Buffalo and Kansas City. The Chiefs got some revenge against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for their Super Bowl loss two seasons ago, rolling to a 41-31 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, all to running backs or tight ends, showing that this offense has found new ways to score without All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Kansas City was a remarkable 12-for-17 on third down and averaged 5.4 yards per play against a defense that entered Sunday ranked fourth in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. With Mahomes playing at his typical MVP-level, the Chiefs remain the class of the AFC West.

In the NFC, there’s a clear top dog. In wet, sloppy conditions in Philadelphia, the Eagles piled up 210 rushing yards and overcame an early 14-0 deficit to beat the resurgent Jaguars, 29-21. Jalen Hurts had a down week by his lofty standards, including a pick-six on the opening possession, but he still averaged 7.1 yards per pass and rushed for a crucial 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter. Philadelphia’s defense was fortunate to recover four Trevor Lawrence fumbles, but it made some impressive plays to limit Jacksonville to just seven points in the final three quarters. The Eagles’ best start since 2005 has them well on their way to earning the conference’s top seed.

The flawed contenders

4. Miami Dolphins (3-1, No. 3)

5. Green Bay Packers (3-1, No. 6)

6. Baltimore Ravens (2-2, No. 5)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2, No. 7)

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-2, No. 8)

We might call the Dolphins more unlucky than flawed after they lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a scary head injury in Thursday night’s 27-15 loss to the Bengals, but their initial handling of the league’s concussion protocols does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. The NFL Players Association-led investigation into the matter says as much. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5, and while that’s a sigh of relief for many, it does little to reverse the damage already done. Regardless of how Miami performs the rest of the season, the organization deserves scrutiny for how it treats its players.

The Packers should be happy about their 3-1 start, but Aaron Rodgers said after a 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots and third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe that they can’t continue to win consistently like this. Rodgers himself is partly to blame, as he threw his fourth career pick-six Sunday and is averaging 6.24 yards per drop-back, the fourth-lowest mark of his career. Green Bay continues to run the ball effectively with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who combined for 183 rushing yards against New England, but Rodgers has not looked like the two-time reigning MVP. Even more concerning for Green Bay is getting gashed by the Patriots’ rushing attack to the tune of 5.1 yards per carry. The Packers should be able to take advantage of a favorable schedule to win the division, but this is far from the most impressive team in the NFC.

While the Packers’ 3-1 start looks wobbly, at least they’ve been able to win close games. The Ravens have now lost seven straight one-score games , many of which have included aggressive decisions by Harbaugh that have backfired . The latest disappointment came Sunday, when the Ravens opted to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line instead of kicking a short field goal for the lead. Harbaugh defended his decision by saying it gave the team “the best chance to win the game,” but the frustration boiled over on the sideline when cornerback Marcus Peters exchanged words with Harbaugh and had to be restrained as the Bills lined up for the game-winning field goal.

After becoming the first team in eight years to lose multiple games at home when leading by 17 or more points, Baltimore is at a crossroads. In 2019, the Ravens bounced back from a 2-2 start to win 12 straight games and secure the league’s best record. Can they shore up their league-worst defense and get more consistency from their offense to pull off a similar run? Perhaps the potential returns of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and running back Gus Edwards can provide the spark this team needs.

The wild cards

9. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2, No. 10)

10. Minnesota Vikings (3-1, No. 12)

11. Dallas Cowboys (3-1, No. 15)

12. San Francisco 49ers (2-2, No. 16)

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2, No. 9)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2, No. 14)

After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, things looked bleak for the Cowboys. They’ve responded by winning three straight to stay within striking distance of Philadelphia in the NFC East, and Prescott could be back as soon as this week. Backup Cooper Rush has been remarkably reliable, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-10 win over the Commanders in which running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard averaged just 2 yards per carry. The defense has been even more impressive, hounding opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers behind a strong defensive line and aggressive secondary. For the first time since 1973, Dallas has held its first four opponents to 19 points or fewer. If they can keep that up, the Cowboys can not only challenge the Eagles for the division crown, but perhaps finally make a deep postseason run.

The murky middle

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-2, No. 17)

16. Denver Broncos (2-2, No. 11)

17. New York Giants (3-1, No. 21)

18. Tennessee Titans (2-2, No. 18)

19. Cleveland Browns (2-2, No. 13)

20. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3, No. 23)

21. Seattle Seahawks (2-2, No. 31)

22. Detroit Lions (1-3, No. 20)

23. New Orleans Saints (1-3, No. 22)

The Cardinals might be the hardest 2-2 team to figure out. They’ve looked listless early in games, but very impressive finishing them. Arizona is averaging just 4 points in the first half, but 18 in the second half and overtime. The Cardinals were tied with the lowly Panthers at 10 entering the fourth quarter Sunday before scoring 16 straight points to pull away for good. Kyler Murray remains one of the league’s best quarterbacks and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has been a perfect addition, but until Arizona can deliver a complete performance, it’s going to be scrapping and clawing each and every week.

It’s been a similar story for many of the teams in this tier. The Broncos’ offense has been stuck in neutral with quarterback Russell Wilson and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, finally scoring more than 16 points in a 32-23 loss to the Raiders. The Titans won their second straight, 24-17 over the Colts, but failed to score in the final 38 minutes. The Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor to a concussion in an ugly 20-12 win over the Bears, forcing running back Saquon Barkley to take direct snaps for a series. The Browns’ banged-up defense couldn’t stop Atlanta from rushing for 202 yards in a 23-20 loss. The Seahawks totaled 555 yards, the fifth most in franchise history, yet allowed 520 in a 48-45 win over the Lions. The Saints got an efficient outing from backup quarterback Andy Dalton but turned the ball over twice and committed 10 penalties in a 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

These teams are talented enough to compete, but it’s going to take a significant improvement for at least one of them to be a factor in the playoff race.

Crabs in a bucket

24. Atlanta Falcons (2-2, No. 25)

25. New York Jets (2-2, No. 29)

26. New England Patriots (1-3, No. 27)

27. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1, No. 19)

28. Washington Commanders (1-3, No. 24)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3, No. 28)

30. Chicago Bears (2-2, No. 26)

31. Carolina Panthers (1-3, No. 30)

32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, No. 32)

Will a quarterback change be enough to keep Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s streak alive? Pittsburgh hasn’t had a losing season since he took over in 2007, but it’s already two games under .500. First-round draft pick Kenny Pickett provided a spark off the bench Sunday with two rushing touchdowns, but the rookie’s three interceptions proved costly in a 24-20 loss to the Jets. Tomlin is reportedly starting Pickett over Mitch Trubisky this week, which might be the turning point for an offense that entered Sunday ranked 26th in passing efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

Another team that might make a quarterback change sooner than later is Carolina, which has struggled behind offseason addition Baker Mayfield. The former Browns starter has continued to struggle with turnovers, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in a 26-16 loss to the Cardinals. Since entering the league as the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, Mayfield has had three or more turnovers in a game 10 times, the most of any quarterback in that span. Coach Matt Rhule’s seat is only getting warmer, which means his patience with Mayfield is probably wearing thin. Sam Darnold (ankle) could come off the injured reserve this week, but it’s hard to see him being the answer after a mediocre performance last season. The Panthers seem destined for a midseason coaching change and a top draft pick that could finally deliver the quarterback they’ve been searching for.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens RB Gus Edwards has ‘good start’ in return to practice; WR Rashod Bateman absent

Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year, taking another step forward in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury. Edwards, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, was eligible to practice this week after missing the season’s first four weeks. In designating him to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to either ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGRZ TV

Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
EAST AURORA, NY
WGRZ TV

Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation. Poyer has had four...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign WR who was drafted right before DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals made a notable move on Tuesday with the decision to release wide receiver Andy Isabella. Isabella, 25, was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals out of the University of Massachusetts. He was selected at pick No. 62, right before two Pro Bowl wide receivers. DK Metcalf was selected at pick No. 64 by the Seattle Seahawks, and Diontae Johnson was selected at pick No. 66 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Bills’ Von Miller spills the tea on one of the NFL’s hottest mysteries

Von Miller is back at it again. Miller has been incredibly vocal since joining the Bills about his recruitment of O’Dell Beckham Jr. The two were teammates with the Rams during their most recent Super Bowl victory. After many months, Miller has finally come clean on some huge developments...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Wide Receiver Signing News

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is reportedly expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. The Cardinals dropped Isabella from their roster on Tuesday and he cleared waivers earlier this afternoon. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "The Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

NFL players union urges quick changes to concussion protocol

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. The players’ union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, RB Justice Hill ruled out vs. Bengals; CB Marcus Peters, LT Ronnie Stanley questionable

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back Justice Hill and outside linebacker Justin Houston were ruled out of Sunday’s AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the week of practice. Bateman (foot), Hill (hamstring) and Houston (groin) all missed practice Friday for the third straight day. Bateman and Hill were hurt in the second half of the Ravens’ loss Sunday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens sign inside linebacker A.J. Klein off Giants’ practice squad

The Ravens have added inside linebacker A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster, signing him off the New York Giants’ practice squad. Klein has played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Giants over his 10-year NFL career. He appeared in 15 games last season for the Bills, starting four. The 31-year-old joined the Giants’ practice squad Monday after the Bills released ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens not worried about John Harbaugh-Marcus Peters squabble: ‘Families fight all the time’

Three days after he had to be held back during a late-game argument with Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Marcus Peters declined to comment on the incident Wednesday. “I don’t got nothing for you all,” the starting cornerback told reporters in the locker room. While Peters wouldn’t address the situation, Harbaugh already had with his team. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday that the Ravens ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Buccaneers#Panthers#Jets#American Football#Kansas City
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about the defense, John Harbaugh and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Fresh off Baltimore’s 23-20 Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, plenty of questions remain with the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown. Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity) Mike, please tell ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice, but WR Rashod Bateman still sidelined

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Thursday, but wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains sidelined by a foot injury. Dobbins (chest) was a full participant in practice after missing Wednesday’s session with what coach John Harbaugh said was a planned rest day. The Ravens’ depth at the position could be shaky entering Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 5: Who has the edge?

After another dispiriting home loss, the Ravens will try to defend their turf in prime time against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals blew them out twice in 2021. Do the matchups look different this time around? Here’s who has the edge: Ravens passing game vs. Bengals pass defense Lamar Jackson played his worst game of the season in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Top 25, Week 6: College football games and players to watch, plus early bowl projections

Welcome to The Top 25, a weekly rundown of the best of college football. Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down the top games, players and teams to watch, from the Power Five to the Group of Five. Here’s what to know for Week 6: 5 games to watch No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU (Saturday, noon, ESPN): Since a season-opening loss to Florida State on a blocked extra-point attempt, LSU has won ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Lamar Jackson and Greg Roman still haven’t solved Buffalo’s defense

The Ravens entered Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with, by some measures, the NFL’s best offense. They led the league in yards per play, points per game and overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. They had a Most Valuable Player favorite in quarterback Lamar Jackson. They ended Sunday’s home collapse without any real progress made against a defense that has vexed Jackson ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Baltimore Sun

‘A one-two punch’: Maryland’s Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II embrace sharing carries during breakout season

Heading into the Maryland football season, star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps’ talented wide receivers generated the most buzz, making little-known redshirt freshman running backs Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II feel underappreciated. “We knew that we [weren’t] going to be known right off the bat,” said Hemby, who only played 17 snaps last season. “But we were going to make ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen Talks Lamar Jackson Contract, Tua’s Injury, Playing w/ Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen joins Von Miller to speak about Lamar Jackson deserving a max contract, Tua's injury, his hopes for the Bills season and more in the second episode of Bleacher Report's The Voncast. 0:00: Intro 23:13- Josh Allen throws up before each game 26:46- Aaron Judge hits #62, Josh played baseball 27:12- Von being around a lot of great QBs 27:43- If Von could add a former teammate to the Bills/Odell conversation 28:50: Von discussing Josh’s energy he brings to the team and off the field 30:03- How long Josh has been playing golf 30:35- Von designing his house around his teammates 31:26- Josh on team comradery and hanging out with teammates 32:21- Favorite golf course 33:53- Von’s first time hanging out with Josh 35:10- Josh reminds Von of Will Ferrell/if the Bills were a movie characters convo 37:00 - what if the Broncos drafted Josh over Bradley Chubb 38:41 - Stefon Diggs conversation 39:48- Josh calls Stefon the best WR in the game and his brother 40:24- Von calls Josh and Stefon the best QB/WR duo in the league and best QB/WR duos discussion 41:47- Josh Allen handshakes 42:50- Diggs wants to grow old with Josh/relationship with Diggs 44:15- what defenses and players that give him trouble 47:05 - ranch or blue cheese 47:32- has Josh ever played defense and has Von ever played offense 49:25- Von wants his son to play QB 49:44- how do the Bills reach the Super Bowl 51:41- Conclusion.
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy