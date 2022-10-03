ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles breakout closer Félix Bautista shut down for rest of season with left knee discomfort

By Andy Kostka, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

With closer Félix Bautista still dealing with left knee discomfort, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Bautista will be shut down for the final three games of the season.

With his high-velocity fastball and captivating entry that included flashing lights and Omar’s Whistle at Camden Yards , Bautista became one of the top-level closers this year. Hyde said there’s no concern about the knee discomfort leading to anything more serious after he landed oddly in the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Bautista was officially placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, with right-hander Yennier Cano recalled to replace him. The Orioles finish their season on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

When the Orioles traded closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline in August, Bautista, 27, was the next in line to assume those save situations. He took the role with aplomb, and he finished with 15 saves with just two blown saves.

His splitter took center stage as one of the most dominant pitches in baseball, with a run value of -6, according to Statcast — no other reliever had a splitter with a better run value, and Bautista ranked fifth overall. Bautista’s four-seam fastball, which topped 100 mph on 203 occasions, was the best on the Orioles with a -14 run value. (Run value measures a pitch’s impact on how many runs an opponent scores based on the situations it’s used, with lower being better for pitchers.)

Bautista finished with a 2.19 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings in 65 games. Bautista also dealt with arm fatigue near the end of the season after he completed a six-out save last month.

“Just so happy with the season he’s had and him going forward,” Hyde said. “What a great story. Great story for us, great story for him.”

Before the season began, Bautista, who didn’t reach the Triple-A level until late last season, was somewhat of a wild card. He began his career with the Miami Marlins but was released in 2015. He joined Baltimore the next year, navigating his way through rookie ball in the Dominican Summer League for his first two seasons with the organization.

He reached affiliate play in 2019, then took off in 2021 by rising three levels by the season’s end. While he averaged 5.8 walks per nine innings last year, he increased his strike-throwing capabilities entering spring training and broke camp with the team. He quickly earned a late-inning role, then took over as a closer to finish the season with a 0.93 WHIP.

“Loved watching him pitch,” Hyde said, “and looking forward to him next year.”

The start of recovery

Infielder Ramón Urías said his right knee sprain will take eight to 12 weeks to heal, with the first month requiring rest before he begins rehab.

Urías suffered the injury last week against the Boston Red Sox. He first felt the pain sliding into home plate Wednesday, but he figured he could play through it. Later in the game, as he ran from second to third, Urías felt “a pop and some pain,” but the injury won’t require surgery.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reliever Dillon Tate joins Team USA roster for World Baseball Classic

Dillon Tate emerged as a key late-inning reliever for the Orioles in 2022. Before trying to repeat that role in 2023, he’ll represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Tate, 28, joins Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins on Team USA. Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer will play for Team Israel, and more players could announce their intent to participate in the WBC, scheduled for March ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Orioles’ 2022 season

The unexpected success that was the Orioles’ 2022 season came to an end earlier this week. But that marked the start of what could be an offseason with an equal amount of excitement. With Baltimore coming off an 83-79 campaign that concluded with it being the best team in the American League to not reach the postseason, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has promised an ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens sign inside linebacker A.J. Klein off Giants’ practice squad

The Ravens have added inside linebacker A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster, signing him off the New York Giants’ practice squad. Klein has played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Giants over his 10-year NFL career. He appeared in 15 games last season for the Bills, starting four. The 31-year-old joined the Giants’ practice squad Monday after the Bills released ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens add two defensive players to roster entering Sunday’s game vs. Bengals

The Ravens on Saturday elevated practice squad cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster and promoted practice squad outside linebacker Brandon Copeland for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Worley’s signing off the Ravens’ practice squad comes amid uncertainty over starting cornerback Marcus Peters’ availability for Sunday. Peters (quadriceps) is questionable after he was ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Staff picks for Week 5 of 2022 NFL season: Chargers vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Bills and more

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 5: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.) Jonas Shaffer (35-28-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos Childs Walker (37-26-1 overall, 11-5 last week): Broncos Ryan McFadden (33-30-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos Mike Preston (33-30-1 overall, 7-9 last week): Broncos New York ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy