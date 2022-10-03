ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman ‘day to day’ with foot injury; RB Justice Hill avoids serious hamstring injury vs. Bills

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ywlK_0iL9hcKL00
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, catching a pass for a first down in the first quarter, did not play in the late stages of Sunday's game against the Bills game after he hurt his foot in the second half. Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Rashod Bateman is “day to day” as he deals with a foot sprain and that running back Justice Hill “dodged a bullet” when the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills turned out not to be serious.

Bateman did not play in the late stages of the Bills game after he hurt his foot in the second half. “Right at the end, he wasn’t up for it,” Harbaugh said. But he said he saw his No. 1 wide receiver Monday and added, “I don’t think it’s serious.”

Hill was on his way to another strong game when he pulled up at the end of a 14-yard run, raising concerns that he had suffered another serious injury after he missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon. Harbaugh said he won’t be out long term but added, “That doesn’t mean he won’t miss time.”

After the Ravens’ running backs struggled in the team’s first two games, Hill emerged as a productive complement to J.K. Dobbins over the last two, so his absence will sting. He’s averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (torn Achilles tendon) and running back Gus Edwards (torn ACL) will practice this week after spending the start of the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. Harbaugh said Bowser is “real close” but that he’s not counting on him to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens RB Gus Edwards has ‘good start’ in return to practice; WR Rashod Bateman absent

Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year, taking another step forward in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury. Edwards, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, was eligible to practice this week after missing the season’s first four weeks. In designating him to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to either ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Bengals scouting report for Week 5: Who has the edge?

After another dispiriting home loss, the Ravens will try to defend their turf in prime time against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals blew them out twice in 2021. Do the matchups look different this time around? Here’s who has the edge: Ravens passing game vs. Bengals pass defense Lamar Jackson played his worst game of the season in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘Everybody got a little drip’: The style and swagger behind the Ravens’ pregame outfits

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders said it best: “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good.” For the Ravens, the decision about what to wear before games requires just as much thought as the decisions they make on the field, as their fits brings them the confidence they need to play well. “Whenever I put a lot of effort into what I was wearing, I had a good game,” ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens not worried about John Harbaugh-Marcus Peters squabble: ‘Families fight all the time’

Three days after he had to be held back during a late-game argument with Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Marcus Peters declined to comment on the incident Wednesday. “I don’t got nothing for you all,” the starting cornerback told reporters in the locker room. While Peters wouldn’t address the situation, Harbaugh already had with his team. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday that the Ravens ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about the defense, John Harbaugh and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Fresh off Baltimore’s 23-20 Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, plenty of questions remain with the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown. Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity) Mike, please tell ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens sign inside linebacker A.J. Klein off Giants’ practice squad

The Ravens have added inside linebacker A.J. Klein to their 53-man roster, signing him off the New York Giants’ practice squad. Klein has played for the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Giants over his 10-year NFL career. He appeared in 15 games last season for the Bills, starting four. The 31-year-old joined the Giants’ practice squad Monday after the Bills released ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Staff picks for Week 5 of 2022 NFL season: Chargers vs. Browns, Cowboys vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Bills and more

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 5: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.) Jonas Shaffer (35-28-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos Childs Walker (37-26-1 overall, 11-5 last week): Broncos Ryan McFadden (33-30-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Broncos Mike Preston (33-30-1 overall, 7-9 last week): Broncos New York ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice, but WR Rashod Bateman still sidelined

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Thursday, but wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains sidelined by a foot injury. Dobbins (chest) was a full participant in practice after missing Wednesday’s session with what coach John Harbaugh said was a planned rest day. The Ravens’ depth at the position could be shaky entering Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens missing several projected starters in final tune-up for Bengals

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back Justice Hill and outside linebacker Justin Houston are unlikely to play in Sunday’s AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the week of practice. Bateman (foot), Hill (hamstring) and Houston (groin) all missed practice Friday for the third straight time. Bateman and Hill were hurt in the second half of the Ravens’ loss ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘A one-two punch’: Maryland’s Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II embrace sharing carries during breakout season

Heading into the Maryland football season, star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps’ talented wide receivers generated the most buzz, making little-known redshirt freshman running backs Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton II feel underappreciated. “We knew that we [weren’t] going to be known right off the bat,” said Hemby, who only played 17 snaps last season. “But we were going to make ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 5 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s Week 5 game between the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Bengals 23, Ravens 20: Cincinnati has allowed just one touchdown since it gave up 14 points in the first quarter of a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Even without star tackle D.J. Reader, this is a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens prepare for ‘most important game’ against Bengals, the team that rose as they fell in 2021

The Ravens do not want to talk about last season. They don’t even want to talk about last week. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey almost turned this into a comedy bit Wednesday as he deflected questions that touched on the events of 2021 or on the 17-point lead the Ravens squandered Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. “So, I guess next question,” he said, drawing laughs as he raised his verbal stop ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#American Football#Sports#The Buffalo Bills
The Baltimore Sun

‘O-Block’ setting foundation for offensive success of Morgan State football

All Marvin Atuatasi saw was the end zone. On the first snap of the fourth quarter of Morgan State’s 44-10 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg on Saturday, Atuatasi caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Duce Taylor and rumbled 26 yards down the left side inside Hughes Stadium before getting tackled to convert a third-and-15. There was just one problem. Atuatasi is the starting right guard and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy