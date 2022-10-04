Baltimore Police find 1-year-old boy police say was abducted Sunday

Baltimore Police have located a 1-year-old boy who they say was abducted Sunday from his foster family’s custody, police said Tuesday.

Police believe the boy’s mother Raven Harris, 28, took her son, Legend Parham, around 5:09 p.m. Sunday from the 500 block of Laurens Street. The boy was in the custody of his foster family when Harris took him and fled in an unknown sedan.

Harris, who is now in police custody, was found with her son in the 900 block of North Luzerne Avenue in Milton-Monford. Legend was unharmed and was being returned to Child Protective Services, police said Tuesday.