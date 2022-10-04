ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police find 1-year-old boy police say was abducted Sunday

By Lillian Reed, Cassidy Jensen, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Baltimore Police have located a 1-year-old boy who they say was abducted Sunday from his foster family’s custody, police said Tuesday.

Police believe the boy’s mother Raven Harris, 28, took her son, Legend Parham, around 5:09 p.m. Sunday from the 500 block of Laurens Street. The boy was in the custody of his foster family when Harris took him and fled in an unknown sedan.

Harris, who is now in police custody, was found with her son in the 900 block of North Luzerne Avenue in Milton-Monford. Legend was unharmed and was being returned to Child Protective Services, police said Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was recently arrested for allegedly coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.Zhamiel Dixon, 26, was taken into custody on Sept. 21 after he allegedly shot two people in an alley on May 19. He has been charged with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations.Documents revealed two men and a teenager were squeegeeing at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane in May when Dixon pulled...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore last night. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road just after 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

City police investigate several morning shootings across Baltimore Wednesday

Baltimore police are investigating several morning shootings, including two homicides. According to police, the shooting victim is in critical condition. Detectives were on the scene of the shooting through much of the morning and afternoon searching for evidence. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on Pinewood Avenue. Police said a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies 8 days after being shot, say police; victim identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot in late September and died a week later. Police say 31-year-old Robert Taylor was the person who was shot at the intersection of 4th Street and Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore's Brooklyn section. Police said he had been shot in the neck.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Child Protective Services#Foster Parents#Violent Crime#Tribune Content Agency
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman who stabbed man to death in Glen Burnie parking lot gets 60-year sentence

BALTIMORE -- A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old woman to 60 years in prison for stabbing to death a man whom she had attempted to steal from in 2019, according to authorities.Inari Molina had opened the door of a truck belonging to Brian Gifford to search for valuables in July 2019. Gifford was sitting in the truck in a parking lot at the time, prosecutors said.Molina then stabbed Gifford 36 times. She and Gifford did not know each other, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County detectives investigated her role in the attack and obtained evidence linking her to the crime scene....
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents concerned following recent shootings in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Concern is mounting in Baltimore County because of recent violence. Over the weekend, at least three people were shot and two of them were teenagers.Saturday night, Baltimore County police say two teenagers were shot near Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane. They're now in critical condition.WJZ obtained exclusive video which appeared to show the two victims - 17 and 16-years old - moments before they were shot. The video is not very clear, but moments later - you could hear the screams for help."You said you're scared to walk to the store?" WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett asked an elderly resident....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Troopers Charge Cambridge Man With Murder One

Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in September. Officials said the suspect, Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges. Investigators with the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornish without incident in Annapolis, Maryland. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy