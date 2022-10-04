ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

1 dead, another injured in separate Rochester shootings

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead and another is injured following two shootings late Monday night in Rochester.

Authorities have yet to indicate that either of the shootings is connected with one another.

Driving Park Avenue homicide

According to police, officers were led to the 400 block of Driving Park Avenue for the report of a male shot. Upon arrival, they located a male in his 40s with gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim was rushed to Strong Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. This is an active homicide investigation.

Non-fatal shooting

Approximately an hour later, responding officers arrived at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim had been shot at least once in the lower body but refused to provide police with any information about what or where it transpired.

He is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody in either of the shootings at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Comments / 8

Wayne Forella
3d ago

vote for Singletary. he'll take back the streets. he's a professional knows what he's doing, those who the bad guys are and he knows where they are. vote!

Reply
5
Kim Carr
3d ago

another progressive failure. when will ch 8 confront hochul on her disastrous soft on crime policies that predominantly cause people of impoverished communities to suffer

Reply(1)
2
John Streber
3d ago

Morelle said last night he is taking care of the crime in ROCHESTER !!!!! FU&JB !!!!!

Reply
6
 

