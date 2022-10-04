ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Oct 7, 2022

There are currently 369 homes for sale. Of those for sale, 219 are condos, 46 are detached homes and 104 are townhomes. The median sales price is $527,500 and the median list price is $707,950 according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this...
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

Except for the shots fired in the Braddock neighborhood, it’s been a relatively quiet week in Alexandria. The water was still settling on Monday after the big drop on Friday: the Potomac Yard Metro station was going to be delayed until sometime in 2023 and the shutdown affecting Alexandria would be continued into November.
Visit Alexandria reports record tourism rebound

Pandemic? Alexandria just broke the all-time record for consumption-based tax revenue with $76 million for fiscal year 2022, according to the city’s tourism bureau. At its annual meeting this week, Visit Alexandria reported that its expanded marketing efforts — with support from the Alexandria’s American Rescue Plan funding — allowed the city to capitalize on pent-up travel demand.
Alexandria public sector workers vote to unionize

Nearly 200 Alexandria workers hopped onto a wave of unionization in Virginia following a new law allowing collective bargaining. In an election held by mail, the City of Alexandria Labor and Trades Bargaining unit voted to select the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 20 Local 3001 as their union representative, AFSCME said in a release.
Own a luxury townhome in the heart of Del Ray!

Welcome to Darden Towns — a small community of 4 luxury townhomes presented by Old Creek Homes!. Only half a block off Mt. Vernon Avenue, these luxury townhomes have 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with a modern open floor plan. The 3,200 square feet of living space includes a kitchen with a large island, and beautiful tiled backsplash. Each home also has a large basement family room perfect for entertaining, centered around a gas fireplace and stunning accent wall.
