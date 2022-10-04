Read full article on original website
Alexandria home hunt highlights for Oct 7, 2022
There are currently 369 homes for sale. Of those for sale, 219 are condos, 46 are detached homes and 104 are townhomes. The median sales price is $527,500 and the median list price is $707,950 according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this...
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
Except for the shots fired in the Braddock neighborhood, it’s been a relatively quiet week in Alexandria. The water was still settling on Monday after the big drop on Friday: the Potomac Yard Metro station was going to be delayed until sometime in 2023 and the shutdown affecting Alexandria would be continued into November.
Visit Alexandria reports record tourism rebound
Pandemic? Alexandria just broke the all-time record for consumption-based tax revenue with $76 million for fiscal year 2022, according to the city’s tourism bureau. At its annual meeting this week, Visit Alexandria reported that its expanded marketing efforts — with support from the Alexandria’s American Rescue Plan funding — allowed the city to capitalize on pent-up travel demand.
Alexandria School Board asks City Council to reduce speed limits to 15 mph in school zones
Things are about to slow down in school zones. The Alexandria School Board on Thursday (October 6) unanimously approved a resolution requesting a reduction from 25 miles per hour to 15 mph in school zones. “We are really making our students and our community safe,” said Board Member Abdel Elnoubi,...
Alexandria’s first speed cameras headed to City Council review this month
A plan to install Alexandria’s first speed cameras is headed to final review at the City Council later this month. The ordinance will authorize the installation of five cameras across Alexandria school zones with the goal of reducing speeds in those zones. The ordinance doesn’t specify where those cameras...
For fifth straight year, Alexandria makes Best Small City list by Condé Nast Traveler
For the fifth straight year, Alexandria was named in the top five best small cities in the country in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Alexandria took home the fourth spot this year after placing third the last two years in a row. Aspen, Colorado. Alexandria,...
Alexandria public sector workers vote to unionize
Nearly 200 Alexandria workers hopped onto a wave of unionization in Virginia following a new law allowing collective bargaining. In an election held by mail, the City of Alexandria Labor and Trades Bargaining unit voted to select the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 20 Local 3001 as their union representative, AFSCME said in a release.
Texas A&M Professor hosting virtual lecture this month on buried ship findings
Five years after buried ship timbers in Old Town were shipped off to Texas A&M for study, the director of that research team is hosting a virtual lecture to discuss their findings. Christopher Dostal is the Director of the Center for Maritime Archaeology and Conservation and the Director of the...
Alexandria School Board hires search firm, wants new superintendent to start work this spring
The Alexandria School Board has chosen national search firm McPherson & Jacobson to find the next superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools, and ideally wants the position filled by spring. The firm accepted ACPS’s offer to conduct the search on September 29. The Nebraska-based McPherson & Jacobson was chosen from...
Olympian Noah Lyles and other Alexandria athletes inducted into Hall of Fame this weekend
Alexandrian Olympic medalist Noah Lyles and his brother Josephus are among the 24 athletes set to be inducted into Alexandria City Public Schools’ (ACPS) Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. The Alexandria City School Board is scheduled to host the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 2...
