About the BAYC-Themed Metaverse Experience in the Sandbox

The Sandbox has partnered with Metaprints to create a free-to-play metaverse experience, featuring popular Bored Apes from the BAYC NFT collection as main characters. The Monkeying Around blockchain-based game will allow people to potentially earn huge prizes simply by completing challenges in the game and gaining a high score. The experience is now live and will run until mid-October. So, what is Monkeying Around, and what prizes are on offer in the BAYC game?
Cool Cats Receives Strategic Investment From Animoca Brands

The Web3 company behind the blue-chip collection Cool Cats – Cool Cats Group LLC – announced it has received a strategic investment from Animoca Brands. The partnership will help Cool Cats to continue to grow as a successful NFT brand and media company. How will Animoca Brands and...
Aavegotchi Adds An NFT Display Feature Amongst Others

Aavegotchi, the crypto collectible game, has announced three unique new features for its Gotchiverse ecosystem. This includes an NFT display for Aavegotchi asset holders, and much more. The latest update is vast and is part of the effective roadmap plans by the team behind the popular open-source NFT gaming project.
NFT Terminology: 30+ Terms You Should Know in 2022

You might be wondering: What is the meaning of: GM, Airdrop, NGMI and LFG? If you have spent a considerable amount of time in the Web3 and NFT space, you are very likely to have come across this terminology. But seriously, what do these NFT terms even mean? If you are planning to enter the vast Web3 world, knowing the popular NFT terminology is a must. For a newbie, it may sound alien or overwhelming without an NFT guide to words and terminology.
