NEW HAVEN — The discontinuation of a New Haven Fire Department boot drive could threaten programming that supports people who suffer from sickle cell disease. The fundraiser for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America of Southern Connecticut, which began around 2014 and for years prior to the pandemic took place in September, was not held this year, leaving the nonprofit on unstable footing, according to James Rawlings, its CEO and president.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO