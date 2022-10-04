Read full article on original website
SNL is super confused by the Try Guys cheating scandal
Saturday Night Live parodied the internet’s extreme interest in a recent cheating scandal involving one of the Try Guys, an online comedy group that started at Buzzfeed.In real life, one of the Try Guys was fired from the group after admitting to a “consensual workplace relationship” with a producer of the group’s videos.In the sketch, Brendan Gleeson, who hosted the night’s (8 October) show, starred as a White House reporter who interrupts an important news broadcast to announce that the Try Guys have commented on the unfolding situation. His international news story then continues to be interrupted to...
SNL skewers Elon Musk, Kanye West and Chris Pratt in a single sketch
Saturday Night Live held nothing back in this week’s (8 October) cold open. In the gameshow-set sketch, SNL cast member Bowen Yang skewered Elon Musk, Kanye West, Joe Biden, and even Chris Pratt in the space of a few minutes.The pretend host of a gameshow called So You Think You Won’t Snap, Yang attempted to get “contestants” to “snap” simply by reading out facts gleaned from recent news stories.First up was Biden, who was mostly roasted for being 79-years-old. “Did you know that when Joe Biden was born we didn’t have highways?” Bowen asked.For Chris Pratt, it was the...
