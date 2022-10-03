The Sandbox has partnered with Metaprints to create a free-to-play metaverse experience, featuring popular Bored Apes from the BAYC NFT collection as main characters. The Monkeying Around blockchain-based game will allow people to potentially earn huge prizes simply by completing challenges in the game and gaining a high score. The experience is now live and will run until mid-October. So, what is Monkeying Around, and what prizes are on offer in the BAYC game?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO