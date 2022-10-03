Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
Chronoswiss Launches Its First Metaverse Watch
Chronoswiss, the Swiss company that makes luxury mechanical watches, is launching a metaverse watch! The iconic watchmakers are meeting the challenge of web3 head-on with a unique and exclusive timepiece. Moreover, the genuine Chronoswiss Atelier (master workshop) has been completely rebuilt in Decentraland. There are 100 limited edition Open Gear...
nftevening.com
Argos Begins Advertising On Billboards In The Metaverse
Argos — a popular catalogue retailer, recently teamed up with Ocean Outdoor to launch the world’s first ‘cross-platform Web3 metaverse’ package. Furthermore, the partnership includes LandVault, who helped Ocean Outdoor deliver the outdoor metaverse experience. Apparently, UK retailer Argos is taking the big step in the...
Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise. About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats Group LLC, the company...
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As A Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
Shippo founder Laura Behrens Wu has created a software similar to Expedia for the shipping industry.
accesslifthandlers.com
Sunbelt expands into film rentals in UK
Sunbelt has acquired UK-based specialist TV and film rental company Media Access Solutions (MAS). The buyout will see Tim Kendall, founder and managing director, of MAS staying on to run the company, which Sunbelt has committed to expand. As such, all 28 employees at MAS and its three branches will be retained, and it will continue to operate under the same brand.
nftevening.com
airBaltic Launches Loyalty Programme with 10k NFTs – Planies
The Latvian airline airBaltic announces a new technology enhancement to its loyalty program airBaltic Club, by releasing 10 000 non-fungible tokens (NFT) collection, called Planies. Owners of Planies will be able to receive airBaltic Club points and other benefits, even if travelling occasionally. airBaltic CEO on why NFTs make sense...
nftevening.com
About the BAYC-Themed Metaverse Experience in the Sandbox
The Sandbox has partnered with Metaprints to create a free-to-play metaverse experience, featuring popular Bored Apes from the BAYC NFT collection as main characters. The Monkeying Around blockchain-based game will allow people to potentially earn huge prizes simply by completing challenges in the game and gaining a high score. The experience is now live and will run until mid-October. So, what is Monkeying Around, and what prizes are on offer in the BAYC game?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
accesslifthandlers.com
Hybrid and fleet management launches from Bronto
Bronto Skylift will launch a new hybrid system at Bauma for its truck mounts. The new lithium battery-powered Hybrid Pack is designed to be a simple and cost-effective way of making large truck mounts hybrid, said the company, allowing the equipment to be operated emission-free and noise-free. It represents a...
CARS・
pymnts.com
Today in B2B Payments: Partnerships Ease Marketplace Payments, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Balance and Mirakl partner to enable seamless payments on B2B marketplaces, Procurant and Uber Freight Team to streamline logistics for suppliers of fresh produce, and Tempo France and Orokii open a remittance corridor. Plus, Jiko raises $40 million to “transform the future of liquid money storage.”
scaffoldmag.com
LGH expands operations in Scotland
LGH, a rental company specialising in heavy lifting equipment in the UK, has expanded its operations in Scotland with the addition of a new distribution centre. The company, which operates as part of US-based LGH group, recently agreed a deal with its sister company, Rotrex, for the use of its warehouse facility in Motherwell.
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
invezz.com
Crypto IRA platform iTrustCapital launches a staking program
ITrustCapital is a leading self-directed crypto IRA platform. The new staking program will give clients an opportunity to earn rewards on their staked tokens. The first staking pool is for Polkadot (DOT), with plans to expand to other digital assets. iTrustCapital, a leading crypto Individual Retirement Account (IRA) software platform,...
Benzinga
Canadian 'Shrooms Kit Company Acquires Established Dutch Farm To Expand Production
Ontario-based producer of functional mushroom home grow kits and premium magic truffles Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF has acquired MiniChamp B.V., a dutch home grow mushroom farm, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RLH Netherlands B.V. MiniChamp, a 30-year-old home cultivation mushroom packaging company with consumers across several European countries, will continue...
cryptobriefing.com
Blockchain App Diamond Launches To Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative. Recently, messages emerged between the two billionaire entrepreneurs regarding a blockchain-based social media platform. “I have an idea for a blockchain social...
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
nftevening.com
Three Arrows’ Incredible NFT Portfolio Prepares For Liquidation
The amazing NFT portfolio belonging to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is now in the hands of liquidators, following its high-profile bankruptcy case. The collection of NFTs, officially, The Starry Night Capital fund, was established in August 2021. They worked with pseudonymous investor Vincent Van Dough, who helped to find valuable and rare NFTs for the portfolio. The NFTs in question include some of the most valuable in the world, including CryptoPunks, Art Blocks, and Rare Pepe NFTs.
Comments / 0