New Haven, CT

Fair Haven residents address climate issues through photography, but ‘we're not just taking a picture to take it’

By Chatwan Mongkol
 3 days ago
New Haven Fire Department fundraiser helped sickle cell patients. Why won't it happen?

NEW HAVEN — The discontinuation of a New Haven Fire Department boot drive could threaten programming that supports people who suffer from sickle cell disease. The fundraiser for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America of Southern Connecticut, which began around 2014 and for years prior to the pandemic took place in September, was not held this year, leaving the nonprofit on unstable footing, according to James Rawlings, its CEO and president.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven announces funding to help residents with housing costs

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is using federal funding for a new program that is helping renters with their security deposits, while expanding its down payment program for homebuyers. The new initiative is called I’m Home, with New Haven setting aside $4 million in pandemic relief funding...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New program helps New Haven residents with housing costs

Emergency room wait times putting patients at risk, according to study. Celebrating National Taco Day at bartaco in West Hartford. Sandy Hook families take the stand as Alex Jones defamation trial continues. Updated: 3 hours ago. Alex Jones defamation trial enters week 4.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Long Wharf Makes The Move To Audubon Street

Top: Long Wharf Theatre's new administrative home at 70 Audubon Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Bottom: LWT Managing Director Kit Ingui and Artistic Director Jacob Padrón on Audubon Street in October 2020. During a press conference they attended that month, Gov. Ned Lamont announced $9 million in federal CARES act funding to arts organizations across the state. Lucy Gellman Photos.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Lives “Interrupted” Find Space To Heal

Kirk Wesley, Shaina Smith, Natasha Koonce-Webster, Pastor Gil Davis, Rev. Odell Montgomery Cooper and Melanie Lee. Lucy Gellman Photos. The stories filled the room one by one, thick and heavy in the air. Two sons, stolen long before their time in two separate acts of gun violence. A young woman killed in her mother’s driveway by a weapon of war. An adult who withstood childhood sexual abuse to protect her siblings. A detective whose quick assumptions about a victim stayed with him—and are now changing policing in Hamden.
HAMDEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Freddy Fixer Focuses On Its Future

Arnold Hunter, one of about two dozen participants at an Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee Meeting last week. Lucy Gellman Photos. Arnold Hunter can remember when the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade still rolled by his childhood home on Goffe Street, and his family gathered outside to watch. Tayvon Berryman thinks about his first Drill-O-Rama, and wants to bring that magic back for a new generation. Hayden Worrell and Michael Gittens are just trying to get back to parade day, because they've missed it so much for the past two years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
Yale Daily News

Community members protest local restaurant for wage theft, alleged police retaliation

Civil and labor rights groups in New Haven are protesting alleged police retaliation in the face of a case of wage theft. John Lugo, organizing director for the advocacy group Unidad Latina en Accion, was arrested by New Haven police on Aug. 30 for disorderly conduct while protesting alleged wage theft. ULA contends that NHPD behavior constituted a case of assault, and have protested both the original wage theft case as well as Lugo’s arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hill Pushes Back On New 194-Apt Plan

A California-based developer plans to knock down six industrial buildings and two houses on Congress and Davenport Avenues and build a 194-unit luxury apartment complex in their stead — prompting pushback from Hill residents concerned about rising rents. Dozens of Hill residents filled John C. Daniels School cafeteria for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved

Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 6, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been tougher over the past few days, with the high winds from Ian making things a bit more difficult across the Sound. There are still reports have false albacore in the usual spots, but reports have been quieter since the weather blew through. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically any time of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them. The fall tautog season is kicking off on Monday the 10th, and most bottom fishermen are getting their gear ready for the opener.
WESTBROOK, CT
Yale Daily News

Cox sues New Haven for $100 million; Elicker open to negotiate

Randy Cox is suing New Haven for $100 million in damages alleging that his fourth and 14th amendment rights were violated by the New Haven Police Department after he was paralyzed in police custody. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has said the city is open to settling. Tuesday morning, Wallingford-based...
NEW HAVEN, CT

