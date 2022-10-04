Read full article on original website
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
The two Catholic school rivals in Akron might not play each other in football next year. Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary are set to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Green Street Stadium’s John Cistone Field in a Week 8 showdown. ...
New-look Cleveland Cavaliers showcase potential in 113-112 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA -- With palpable excitement surrounding the team and “immaculate vibes” in the air during the early days of training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to see how they would look against an actual NBA opponent. Pretty good. This wasn’t just any opponent either. It was the star-studded,...
Browns officially sign veteran tight end
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster. He is a native of Lyndhurst, Ohio and attended Brush High School. Brown previously played for the Browns in 2019, appearing in 9 games. He caught two passes for 27...
Bengals offense finds the end zone early and often against Ravens: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense hit new heights last year when they travelled to Baltimore. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set then career-high with 416 passing yards (a record he broke in the second game against the Ravens) while receiver Ja’Marr Chase set a new rookie single-game receiving record with 201 yards.
HO-SAY, HO-SAY and what a day for the Cleveland Guardians – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There was a video of John Adams playing his drum from his nursing home to fire up the fans. There was Guardians super-fan Peter Knab not giving in to Cerebral Palsy. He made the first pitch from his wheelchair to a roaring ovation. There was Jose...
Lawyer charged in connection with throwing water bottle at Jimmy Haslam during Browns game
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland attorney was charged Thursday in connection with throwing a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the final moments of the team’s loss against the New York Jets in September. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River was accused of disorderly conduct by...
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
Cleveland’s three kings lead Guardians to victory in wild card opener: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When your three best players play their best, it gives you a good chance to win. That’s exactly what happened for the Guardians in game one of the American League wild card series on Friday as Shane Bieber, José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase turned in their biggest performances of the season in a 2-1 win against the Rays.
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are a bettor who likes to take the points, then you have likely cleaned up through the first four weeks of...
About Shane Bieber & Terry Francona managing playoff style – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three wild card playoffs:. 1. Shane Bieber has been a class act from the moment he arrived in Cleveland in 2018. That’s why it’s refreshing (but not surprising) to hear him praise the Cleveland fans after the game: “For all the fans to show up like the did the first day of the postseason for a noon game, it’s fun. I know I speak for everyone in the clubhouse. We definitely feed off that – the home crowd getting into it, backing us. That was awesome.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much as Yankees fans would like to believe, Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in Texas last night is not the major league record, nor should it be recognized as such. Arguments about baseball’s steroid era can certainly take the shine off Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001, but they can’t erase them from the record books.
Myles Garrett returns from crash to face Chargers, atone for Falcons game, and ‘change this game’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett had a tough time watching the Browns lose 23-20 to the Falcons last week, knowing he could’ve helped the team win if he wasn’t forced to sit out with injuries from his rollover crash six days before. “That’s a game I’d like...
