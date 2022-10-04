ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Johnson III: Browns will 'get torched' by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they're not locked in

BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
Browns officially sign veteran tight end

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster. He is a native of Lyndhurst, Ohio and attended Brush High School. Brown previously played for the Browns in 2019, appearing in 9 games. He caught two passes for 27...
NFL Week 5 ATS: 2 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are a bettor who likes to take the points, then you have likely cleaned up through the first four weeks of...
About Shane Bieber & Terry Francona managing playoff style – Terry Pluto's Guardian Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay in the opener of the best-of-three wild card playoffs:. 1. Shane Bieber has been a class act from the moment he arrived in Cleveland in 2018. That’s why it’s refreshing (but not surprising) to hear him praise the Cleveland fans after the game: “For all the fans to show up like the did the first day of the postseason for a noon game, it’s fun. I know I speak for everyone in the clubhouse. We definitely feed off that – the home crowd getting into it, backing us. That was awesome.”
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

