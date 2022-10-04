Read full article on original website
Russian strikes slam Ukrainian apartment building, kill 13
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — The couple cowered under a blanket before dawn Sunday when they heard missiles headed again for their city, which has suffered repeated barrages as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of territory that Moscow has illegally annexed. “There was one explosion, then...
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people, Ukrainian officials said Sunday as Moscow strained to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory. The blasts that collapsed at least one high-rise residential building...
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility...
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Kyrgyz defense ministry did not specify the reason for cancelling the...
AP News Summary at 12:51 p.m. EDT
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russia missile strike on a southern city has killed at least 12 people. Zaporizhzhia has suffered repeated barrages as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of territory Moscow has illegally annexed. The strikes come as Russia has suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after invading Ukraine in a campaign many thought would be short-lived. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have staged a counteroffensive, retaking areas in the south and east. The latest setback was an explosion Saturday that caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort and a towering symbol of Russia’s power in the region.
Griner, Whelan Could Be Released From Russia This Year: Ex-Ambassador
“I am cautiously optimistic, I think it’s going to be a two-for-two,” said former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson after recent meetings with Russian leadership.
Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt
BERLIN (AP) — A train communications system in Germany was targeted by sabotage Saturday, forcing both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across the northwest of the country, authorities said. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running in...
EU nations: Migrant departures should be stopped abroad
PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Several Mediterranean nations said Saturday the European Union’s border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them off to Europe on risky boat trips. Top officials from Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and...
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON (AP) — Most train services across the U.K. were canceled Saturday as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in a week,...
