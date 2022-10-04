Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russia missile strike on a southern city has killed at least 12 people. Zaporizhzhia has suffered repeated barrages as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of territory Moscow has illegally annexed. The strikes come as Russia has suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after invading Ukraine in a campaign many thought would be short-lived. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have staged a counteroffensive, retaking areas in the south and east. The latest setback was an explosion Saturday that caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort and a towering symbol of Russia’s power in the region.

