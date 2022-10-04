A finally healthy Julian Fleming is showing why he’s so valuable to Ohio State football’s offense

Read full article on original website
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host St. Cloud State in season’s first home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud gets another chance to bully Michigan State’s defense with his arm
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud had his way a year ago when he led Ohio State football to a 56-7 win over Michigan State. He completed all but three of his 35 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns, with most of that happening in the game’s first 30 minutes.
Ohio State football at Michigan State score predictions: Is half a hundred guaranteed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the first 62 years of Ohio State football and Michigan State playing nearly annually as Big Ten rivals, there were only five games in which one team scored 40 points on the other,. The Buckeyes have started to make those days seem quaint. They have...
A rare good college football week to bet on both Ohio State and Alabama: Betting the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday episode of Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk, Tyler Shoemaker (the official bookmaker of Buckeye Talk) and Doug Lesmerises break down Ohio State vs. Michigan State from a gambling perspective and make picks around college football. First, TShoe and Doug discuss whether oddsmakers are...
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s identity revolves around protecting Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. The Buckeyes’ starting center watched from hundreds of miles away last December when he felt ESPN personality and Michigan alum Desmond Howard left his quarterback vulnerable and knocked off balance.
An upset pick that would change the College Football Playoff race: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 6 of Betting the Buckeyes! I can’t believe we’re almost halfway through the college football season already. I hope you’re all having a fun and profitable season cheering on your team and cashing bets with us here each week. To recap...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains how Ohio State is 'trying to do something that's not normal'
Ohio State has climbed the ranks recently, settling in at the No. 4 spot. But, for OSU head coach Ryan Day, that’s just not good enough. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day said that Ohio State is trying to be the best team in college football, which is apparently not normal.
Ohio State football’s sack numbers are lying to you this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has drawn scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Nearing College Decision, Keon Keeley and Damon Wilson Making Official Visits Elsewhere This Weekend
One of Ohio State’s top offensive line targets in the 2024 class is nearing a decision. After the conclusion of his second visit to Ohio State this fall, four-star top-100 prospect Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he had one more planned visit to make and then would likely come to a decision shortly after taking a trip to Wisconsin.
Big Ten coaching roulette: Finding new jobs for Brian Hartline, Bret Bielema, Tony Alford and more -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug, Nathan and Stephen try something new on this Thursday Buckeye Talk. In the wake of the firing of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, it’s time to spin the Big Ten coaching wheel. Doug, Nathan and Stephen had to decide whether current Big Ten coaches kept their...
The Horseshoe turns 100: Ohio Stadium tour offers behind-the-scenes look at iconic venue
COLUMBUS – When Ohio Stadium debuted in October 1922, officials feared it was too big, with seating for 62,000. And then 70,000 people showed up for the dedication game – against That Team Up North. “It wasn’t too big,” said Bill Babbitt, a tour guide at the venerable...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
Centre Daily
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Although Ohio State hasn’t landed a commitment since mid-August, the Buckeyes moved up two spots to No. 2 in SI All-American’s latest team recruiting rankings, which were released on Wednesday morning. “The Buckeyes stayed put on the verbal commitment list but boost up a couple of spots thanks...
WSAZ
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye turned firefighter living a life of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For former running back Antonio Pittman, it's not the gridiron fueling his game anymore. He's traded in that sport for a spot with the Columbus Division of Fire. "It's a really, really, great job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart," Pittman said.
Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
