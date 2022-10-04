ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Flu Season Right Around the Corner

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) Flu season is approaching, and Cass Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elaine Berry believes everyone should get a flu shot, most notably the very young, people 65 years of age and older, and those with health conditions such as diabetes and lung and heart disease.

Dr. Berry says five different strains are circulating in the United States, so it is unknown which strain or strains will affect this area. She says the modern flu shots are doing the best they can.

Berry says COVID is still around, and it is difficult to differentiate between the two viruses’’. The only way to know is to have a test, swabbing the nose, and run it on a machine to find out which it is.

Dr. Berry recommends the COVID booster and the flu shots, and it is safe to get both vaccinations simultaneously. She says currently, Cass Health does not have the COVID booster, but when they do have a supply of the COVID shot in stock, they encourage people to get one.

Cass Health is currently administering flu shots and will continue throughout the month. In Atlantic, the drive-thru appointments are available Monday and Friday mornings from 8:00 a.m. to noon and Wednesday afternoons from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The annual Ayslee’s Family Flu Clinic is scheduled for October 12th.

Drive-up flu shots are available in Anita, Griswold, and Massena on the following dates:

*Anita Medical Center-October 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 5;00 p.m.

*Massena Medical Center-October 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*Griswold Medical Center-October 19, 25, and 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.


Atlantic, IA
