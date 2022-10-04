ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Now podcast: Is UNC the favorite? Does Duke have a shot? Breaking down Coastal Chaos

By Staff report
It’s been a grim year in the ACC’s Coastal Division so far. The N&O’s Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock take a look at the progress (or lack thereof) on that side of the ACC. North Carolina stands out as the favorite, Duke is resurgent, Miami is ... Miami, the Virginia teams are miserable, Georgia Tech got its coach and AD fired and who knows what to make of Pitt?

You can also listen to this episode of the ACC Now podcast, and others, on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , TuneIn and Stitcher .

