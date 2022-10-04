ACC Now podcast: Is UNC the favorite? Does Duke have a shot? Breaking down Coastal Chaos

It’s been a grim year in the ACC’s Coastal Division so far. The N&O’s Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock take a look at the progress (or lack thereof) on that side of the ACC. North Carolina stands out as the favorite, Duke is resurgent, Miami is ... Miami, the Virginia teams are miserable, Georgia Tech got its coach and AD fired and who knows what to make of Pitt?

