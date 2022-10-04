David Njoku loves Kevin Stefanski’s aggressive mindset: ‘We’re not afraid to put it all on the line’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney
The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Bengals offense finds the end zone early and often against Ravens: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense hit new heights last year when they travelled to Baltimore. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set then career-high with 416 passing yards (a record he broke in the second game against the Ravens) while receiver Ja’Marr Chase set a new rookie single-game receiving record with 201 yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawyer charged in connection with throwing water bottle at Jimmy Haslam during Browns game
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland attorney was charged Thursday in connection with throwing a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the final moments of the team’s loss against the New York Jets in September. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River was accused of disorderly conduct by...
New-look Cleveland Cavaliers showcase potential in 113-112 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA -- With palpable excitement surrounding the team and “immaculate vibes” in the air during the early days of training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to see how they would look against an actual NBA opponent. Pretty good. This wasn’t just any opponent either. It was the star-studded,...
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem designated for return to practice
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially cleared cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and Khalid Kareem on Wednesday, opening the 21-day practice window for them to return to the active roster. “Particularly for week one, it’s (to) get them back into the flow of playing football,” coach Zac Taylor said. “I think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
Myles Garrett on Jadeveon Clowney: ‘I’m just trying to get his a-- on the field for Sunday’
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett was asked if he talked Jadeveon Clowney into returning to practice on Friday, the final day of preparation for the Chargers. “I’m just trying to get his ass on the field for Sunday,” Garrett said. “Whether he practices or not, that’s up to him, but we need him for Sunday.’’
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction poll for Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns come home to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Browns are coming off a bad 23-20 loss, where Nick Chubb’s 119 rushing yards on 18 carries wasn’t enough. The Chargers come off a solid 34-24 win, behind Justin Herbert’s 340 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Tee Higgins continues to be a good bet: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — This is something I’ve hammered for the last few weeks, but for as long as Tee Higgins is being valued at a discount rate compared to Ja’Marr Chase, keeping hitting. The Bengals were stellar against the Ravens last season, specifically on offense, and I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Week 5 ATS: 2 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are a bettor who likes to take the points, then you have likely cleaned up through the first four weeks of...
How the Cleveland Guardians arrived in October (Playoff hype video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians, as the youngest team in baseball, begin postseason play today against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field. The last time the MLB’s youngest team advanced to the playoffs was the 1986 Mets, who went on to win the World Series. In fact, history...
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler won’t play in preseason opener because of ankle injury, sources say
PHILADELPHIA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ ongoing battle for the starting small forward spot will be one player short in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com Dylan Windler did not make the trip for the preseason opener against the 76ers because of an injured right ankle suffered near the end of practice Tuesday. Windler stayed back in Cleveland for treatment. A source says the right ankle injury is considered “minor.”
Brian Hoyer won’t face the Browns next week in a homecoming game; Keenan Allen still idle: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will not start against his former team next week in what could’ve been a homecoming game for him with the Patriots. The Cleveland native and Saint Ignatius High School grad, now 36, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, where he must remain for at least four games.
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Myles Garrett returns from crash to face Chargers, atone for Falcons game, and ‘change this game’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett had a tough time watching the Browns lose 23-20 to the Falcons last week, knowing he could’ve helped the team win if he wasn’t forced to sit out with injuries from his rollover crash six days before. “That’s a game I’d like...
Caesars promo code: get huge first bet on MLB playoffs
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prepare for NFL Week 5, the MLB playoffs, and more with the Caesars promo code CLEFULL here. Our code unlocks the “Full Caesar,”...
NFL・
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0