Colebrook, CT

Colebrook, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Being Struck in New Milford

A 64-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in New Milford Thursday night. Police said the driver left the scene and they have identified the person. Police officers, firefighters and medics responded to the area of 177 Danbury Road at 9:25 p.m. and found the man, John Capodanno, of Bethel, who had been struck. Police said medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice

Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
newportdispatch.com

Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Pownal

POWNAL — Police say they have identified a 26-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pownal on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle off the road on Cedar Hill Road at around 11:15 p.m. Police say that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma had gone off the...
POWNAL, VT
westernmassnews.com

Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning. According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway. Police said the...
WESTFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Hit And Run Accident In North Adams (UPDATED)

While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
NORTH ADAMS, MA

