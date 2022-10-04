Read full article on original website
Multiple vehicle crash on Route 5 in West Springfield
Two lanes along Route 5 in West Springfield are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
I-91N tractor-trailer crash spills about 30 gal. of diesel
A tractor trailer crash has shut down Exit 2 on I-91 North Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.
K9 Chases Down Driver Who Fled Scene Of Stafford Crash, Police Say
A man who fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash was nabbed by K9 officer Drago after a three-mile chase. The incident took place in Tolland County on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Stafford. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car motor...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Being Struck in New Milford
A 64-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in New Milford Thursday night. Police said the driver left the scene and they have identified the person. Police officers, firefighters and medics responded to the area of 177 Danbury Road at 9:25 p.m. and found the man, John Capodanno, of Bethel, who had been struck. Police said medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
I-91 south reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Northampton
Interstate 91 southbound was shut down near Exit 27 after a tractor-trailer crash in Northampton.
Driver with loaded gun crashes into 5 vehicles on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
After multiple crashes on Riverdale Street, a driver was found to have a suspended Massachusetts Driver's License and was allegedly in possession of a gun.
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice
Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
Dominic Grasetti, charged in fatal I-91 drunk driving crash, turns himself in
A Southwick man who police say was traveling between 109 mph and 118 mph when he collided with another car, killing a 60-year-old Chicopee man, while driving drunk in November 2021 turned himself in Monday, police said. Dominic M. Grassetti, 25, was previously charged with an OUI in the November...
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Pownal
POWNAL — Police say they have identified a 26-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pownal on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle off the road on Cedar Hill Road at around 11:15 p.m. Police say that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma had gone off the...
Orange fires on both Mechanic St. and Bacon St. follow-ups
The Orange Fire Department has provided more information about two back-to-back fires Monday afternoon.
East Longmeadow Police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash
Police are looking to identify the owner of a motorcycle that was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning. According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway. Police said the...
Hit And Run Accident In North Adams (UPDATED)
While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
Moose on Mass. Pike in Westfield struck and killed, driver uninjured
A tractor-trailer struck and killed a moose along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning.
Man Charged With DUI After Stop On I-95 Entrance Ramp In Darien
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Jeffrey Zager, of Bridgeport, was arrested following a traffic stop in Darien at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Darien Police Department reported. An officer...
Man Found Sleeping In Car On I-84 In Middlebury Accused Of Driving Under Influence
A 30-year-old Fairfield County man was accused of driving under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in his car on a highway. The incident happened in New Haven County on I-84 westbound in Middlebury at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Connecticut State Police reported. A...
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
