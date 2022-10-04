Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a large fish fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at 5D Tropical, Inc., 6507 Bob Head Road. The business is the “largest producer and importer of ornamental freshwater fish” in the country, according to its Facebook page.

There is still no word on what caused the fire or if any of the fish were lost.

Firefighters are still in the process of putting out hotspots as of this writing Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.



