ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvhwq_0iL9emXu00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a large fish fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at 5D Tropical, Inc., 6507 Bob Head Road. The business is the “largest producer and importer of ornamental freshwater fish” in the country, according to its Facebook page.

There is still no word on what caused the fire or if any of the fish were lost.

Firefighters are still in the process of putting out hotspots as of this writing Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
plantcityobserver.com

Hillsborough County battles large fire at Plant City fish farm

The fire occurred in the early morning on Tuesday. Hillsborough County fire rescue responded to an overnight structure fire at a fish farm at 6507 Bob Head Road in Plant City on Tuesday morning. HCFR’s dispatch received an emergency call from an individual near the location at 2:09 a.m. reporting...
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Plant City, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Plant City, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Accidents
City
Plant City, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
County
Hillsborough County, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshwater Fish#Accident#Tropical Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
10 Tampa Bay

Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend

Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
GIBSONTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
10 Tampa Bay

Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy