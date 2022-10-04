Read full article on original website
Related
csurams.com
Buzkova Splits Matches at All-American
Box Score CARY, N.C. – Traveling 1,719 miles to face some of the top competition in the nation, as luck would have it, Radka Buzkova drew an opponent from right across the border. In the opening round of singles consolation at the ITA All-American Championships, the Colorado State senior...
csurams.com
Season Opens With Chick-fil-A Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a perfect dual campaign, there is no easing into this season. Colorado State's women's swimming and diving team heads to Fresno, Calif., for the Chick-fil-A Invitational on Friday and Saturday, a change in philosophy for CSU head coach Christopher Woodard. Instead of a big invitational to right before the holiday break, the Rams will test themselves fresh out of the blocks and use the rest of the season to build toward the Mountain West Championships.
csurams.com
Rams Head to Nevada for a Pair of Matches
FORT COLLINS, Colo.- Colorado State hits the road for the first part of their final road trip of the season this week. The Rams will face the UNLV Rebels on Thursday at 8 p.m, before heading to Reno for a Sunday matinee with Nevada at 2 p.m. The Rams are...
csurams.com
CSU Women's Golf returns to the course at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate
After shooting the program's second-best tournament score ever to finish third in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic the Rams look to build on the momentum into their next tournament. Tournament: Ron Moore Women's Intercollegiate Day. Dates: Oct. 7-9, 2022. Host: University of Denver. Location: Highlands Ranch, Colo. Course: University...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
csurams.com
Needing To Hear What They All Saw
Everyone of them had the same thought. Christopher Woodard looked at the numbers, the two personal-best times Lucy Matheson had posted at a club meet in December and the Colorado State women’s swimming and diving coach was impressed. When she finally arrived on campus as a transfer from New Mexico State, her teammates took note of how she was nailing workouts at practice, challenging to lead a lane.
Comments / 0