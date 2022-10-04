FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Coming off a perfect dual campaign, there is no easing into this season. Colorado State's women's swimming and diving team heads to Fresno, Calif., for the Chick-fil-A Invitational on Friday and Saturday, a change in philosophy for CSU head coach Christopher Woodard. Instead of a big invitational to right before the holiday break, the Rams will test themselves fresh out of the blocks and use the rest of the season to build toward the Mountain West Championships.

