NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release
“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Blue Bloods - Episode 13.02 - First Blush - Press Release
“First Blush” – Frank causes family tension when he announces he will not endorse Erin’s run for district attorney. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a bloody crime scene at a hotel, and Jamie begins a new job as a field intelligence sergeant that requires him to keep secrets from his family, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.05 - Chains - Press Release
AFTER HANA IS KIDNAPPED WHILE EN ROUTE TO VISIT HER SISTER, THE TEAM PULLS OUT ALL THE STOPS TO FIND HER, ON "FBI: MOST WANTED," TUESDAY, OCT. 18. Guest Stars as a Young Girl in Peril Who Hana Tries to Help. "Chains" - After Hana is kidnapped while trying to...
Monarch - Episode 1.06 - The Night Of… - Press Release
The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky & Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt (guest star DW Moffat). Meanwhile, Luke looks into Jamie’s past and Albie learns of a new family connection on the all-new “The Night Of…” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 18 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-108) (TV-14 D, L, V)
The Equalizer - Episode 3.03 - Better Off Dead - Press Release
MCCALL AND THE TEAM HELP A WIDOW WHO CLAIMS HER DEAD HUSBAND IS TRYING TO KILL HER FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE, ON "THE EQUALIZER," SUNDAY, OCT. 16. Gloria Reuben Guest Stars as Trish, a Recently Widowed Gallerist Who Rekindles a Romantic Relationship with Aunt Vi. "Better Off Dead" - When...
