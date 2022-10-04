ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Film directed by Capitol Encore Academy teacher to be shown at Indigo Moon Film Festival

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
An award-winning comedy directed by a local teacher will be shown during the Indigo Moon Festival in Fayetteville this week.

Brian Kline, the Arts Department chair atCapitol Encore Academy, said “What If I Were You,” written by Robyne Parrish, is a comedy based in New York City about two female best friends in their 80s.

“It’s about a pair of octogenarians, they have been friends for six decades, living in New York City, as actresses,” he said. “It’s hilarious.”

The 22-minute comedy was filmed in New York last year. James Throssel, the film's editor, also lives in Fayetteville.

The film was named “Best Comedy" during the 2022 15th edition of the Chicago Indie Film Awards and will be Kline’s third film to be featured during the Indigo Moon Film Festival.

'I wanted to be part of that world'

Kline, now a writer, director, producer and educator, said his love of film began when he was 6 years old.

“I remember going to Universal Studios and I thought that these characters lived there … and I wanted to live there,” he said. “I wanted to be part of that world.”

Kline said he started making movies in middle school and never stopped.

"At the time, I used one of those big RCA VHS cameras that you put on your shoulder," he said, laughing.

Since then, Kline has directed two award-winning short films: "Live Vid" and "Love & Coffee." He worked on the film “She’s Out of My League,” for the Discovery Channel and also for the ABC television show, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

Kline is the co-founder of Gilbert GATE, an acting program for high school and college students. He’s taught film and acting at Fayetteville Technical Community College and Cape Fear Regional Theatre and has directed more than a dozen plays.

He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from West Virginia University and is a recipient of The Fayetteville Observer's 40 and Under 40 award.

In addition, Kline teaches theater to nearly 100 students between four classes at Capitol Encore Academy, a public charter school located in downtown Fayetteville.

Kline said when people think about cutting a school’s arts department, they should think about a world without music, art and film.

“It just teaches us how to be human,” he said. “There’s nothing better than having arts to go to when you’re a young person.”

The Indigo Moon Film Festival is Friday through Sunday and will feature more than 45 independent films. For a full film schedule, visit indigomoonfilmfest.com/full-schedule-of-films.

Education reporter Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com.

cbs17

BREAKING: Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Julia has officially formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Julia’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and the system is moving to the west at 18 mph. Hurricane forecasters expect Julia to strengthen into a minimal, Category...
RALEIGH, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Upcoming events in Richmond County

Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Sleeping as the storm rages

As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida. I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Tropical depression forms in Caribbean, could be Hurricane Julia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 13” formed during the day Thursday in the southern Caribbean, but late Thursday night it became Tropical Depression Thirteen. While this system is still disorganized, the thunderstorm activity has increased and there is a better defined center of circulation....
RALEIGH, NC
