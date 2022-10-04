Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Related
Obituary: Rodger J. Gingco
Rodger J. Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
Obituary: Sandra Ann McCleaf
Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimers early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3
The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer
Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary: Joyce Evelyn Walter
Joyce Evelyn Walter, 87, 1740 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born September 24, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Ralph and Mariam Beck Guise. Her husband, Paul Allen Walter died in 2006. Joyce was a...
Gettysburg Garden Club’s October Speaker will discuss orchids
The Gettysburg Garden Club is pleased to have as their October speaker Horticulturist Carol Allen. Carol has her master’s degree in plant science from the University of Maryland and has taught a wide range of horticultural topics and biological sciences at local colleges and universities. She also served a term as a supervisory horticulturist at the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory and is a contributor to the Washington Gardener.
Farm Fest Fun
The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
Obituary: Earl R. Kuykendall
Earl R. Kuykendall, age 86, of Aspers, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
RELATED PEOPLE
Superintendent updates Rotary Club on National Park
The National Park Service must balance land use with preservation, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steve Sims told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Monday. Sims took charge of the historic park in January 2019 after a tumultuous few years that included the reassignment of former Superintendent Ed Clark and numerous acting or substitutes filling the position. A little more than two months into his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Salsa on the Square returns to Adams after 3-year hiatus
Salsa on the Square returned to Adams County on Friday evening, and after the event had been cancelled three years in a row due to COVID-19, a fun night of celebration was the perfect way to mark the comeback. The festival, which has been a yearly tradition for the people...
Main Street Gettysburg receives grant
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce the next step for the Gettysburg Welcome Center Project, thanks to a generous grant from the Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation provided a generous award of $35,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center – a $1.4 million public facility project in the heart of Historic Gettysburg.
Virginia Memorial gets facelift
Preservation work on the Virginia Memorial at Gettysburg National Military Park is expected to finish soon. The current ferric patination, applied in the early 1980’s, has failed in many areas and has left the bronze with a very flat, dull finish that provides little to no depth when viewed. National Park Service preservation professionals from the Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC) in Frederick, Maryland are conducting this vital preservation work. This project will ensure a lasting professional patination closely approximating the original patination, in recipe, color, depth, and longevity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debbie Wivell wins summer 2022 photo contest
Congratulations to Debbie Wivell who has won the Connection’s Summer 2022 photo contest. Wivell’s photo was of a summer sunrise at Trostle Farm. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Fuller wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council.
Gettysburg Connection to host live state representative debate
Gettysburg Connection, along with the Gettysburg College Eisenhower Institute, Public Policy Program, and Political Science Department. will host a live debate among the three candidates for Pennsylvania State Representative from the 91st District on Wednesday Oct. 19. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The candidates...
GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
Obituary: Sandra A. Donovan
Sandra A., Sandie, Donovan, age 70, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away September 26, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obituary: Donald Eugene Sell
Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Aug…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
15th Annual Foothills Artists Studio Tour announced
November 19 & 20, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Meet the artists and tour their studios nestled in beautiful western Adams County, PA, just a few miles from Gettysburg. This popular tour, located in the historic Fairfield and Cashtown areas, is self-guided and may be completed in any order.
Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver
Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
Obituary: Fern I. Bosserman
Fern I. Bosserman, age 85 of Gettysburg passed away September 26, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare. She was born August 2…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0