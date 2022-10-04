ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Rodger J. Gingco

Rodger J. Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sandra Ann McCleaf

Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimers early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. Sandy was born in Taneytown, MD and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid, Sr. and the late Catherine Reid. Her memory will be cherished by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

2022 Giving Spree goes live on Nov. 3

The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, returns on Thursday, November 3, 2022, marking its twelfth year. The Community Foundation is keeping the Giving Spree virtual and outdoors for one more year. Last year 2,500 Giving Spree donors gave $3.08 million making it the largest (per capita) “give day” in...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Rotary to honor Habitat volunteer

Having demonstrated the fundamental tenet of Rotary International of service above self, Carl L. “Pete” Ricker is the recipient of the 2022 Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award. Presented by the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, this award is given to residents of Adams County who demonstrate a life-long commitment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Hanover, PA
Obituaries
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joyce Evelyn Walter

Joyce Evelyn Walter, 87, 1740 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born September 24, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Ralph and Mariam Beck Guise. Her husband, Paul Allen Walter died in 2006. Joyce was a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Garden Club’s October Speaker will discuss orchids

The Gettysburg Garden Club is pleased to have as their October speaker Horticulturist Carol Allen. Carol has her master’s degree in plant science from the University of Maryland and has taught a wide range of horticultural topics and biological sciences at local colleges and universities. She also served a term as a supervisory horticulturist at the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory and is a contributor to the Washington Gardener.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farm Fest Fun

The 2nd annual Family Friday Farm Fest was held in the Gettysburg Rec Park on Friday evening. Families from around the region enjoyed an evening of bilingual (Spanish-English) fun. The evening included music, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a scarecrow contest, and more. Congrats to the winners of the 2022 pie-eating...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Earl R. Kuykendall

Earl R. Kuykendall, age 86, of Aspers, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
ASPERS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Warren
Gettysburg Connection

Superintendent updates Rotary Club on National Park

The National Park Service must balance land use with preservation, Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steve Sims told the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Monday. Sims took charge of the historic park in January 2019 after a tumultuous few years that included the reassignment of former Superintendent Ed Clark and numerous acting or substitutes filling the position. A little more than two months into his new position, the COVID-19 pandemic began.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Main Street Gettysburg receives grant

Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce the next step for the Gettysburg Welcome Center Project, thanks to a generous grant from the Pella Corporation. The Pella Corporation provided a generous award of $35,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center – a $1.4 million public facility project in the heart of Historic Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Virginia Memorial gets facelift

Preservation work on the Virginia Memorial at Gettysburg National Military Park is expected to finish soon. The current ferric patination, applied in the early 1980’s, has failed in many areas and has left the bronze with a very flat, dull finish that provides little to no depth when viewed. National Park Service preservation professionals from the Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC) in Frederick, Maryland are conducting this vital preservation work. This project will ensure a lasting professional patination closely approximating the original patination, in recipe, color, depth, and longevity.
GETTYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Legion Of Honor#Gettysburg Hanover#The Army Air Corp#A B 24 Liberator Bomber#Dutch#German#Stalag Luft Iv Rrb#Russians#British
Gettysburg Connection

Debbie Wivell wins summer 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Debbie Wivell who has won the Connection’s Summer 2022 photo contest. Wivell’s photo was of a summer sunrise at Trostle Farm. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Fuller wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023

Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sandra A. Donovan

Sandra A., Sandie, Donovan, age 70, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away September 26, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Donald Eugene Sell

Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Aug…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver

Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
CAROLINA, WV
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Fern I. Bosserman

Fern I. Bosserman, age 85 of Gettysburg passed away September 26, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare. She was born August 2…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy