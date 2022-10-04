ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Special Forces candidates to participate in Robin Sage exercise across 25 NC counties

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uulCV_0iL9dJBA00

Another round of candidates will try to earn the green beret as their final test for the Special Forces Qualifications Course will be held this month.

The exercise, known as Robin Sage, will be held across multiple North Carolina and South Carolina counties, a news release from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School stated.

“We appreciate the support and consideration of the public, extended to the soldiers and role-players participating in the exercise and thank them for their patience and understanding of any inconveniences during this time,” the news release stated.

The exercise starts Oct. 7 and continues until Nov. 5, with Special Forces candidates spending the final two weeks in the field for the exercise.

The training exercise is the final test for soldiers going through the Special Forces Qualification Course before moving on to an assignment with one of the Army's Special Forces units.

Throughout the exercise, military and civilian personnel and community volunteers who serve as auxiliary actors will provide support as role-playing elements.

“This realistic training is critical to the successful completion of the students’ final assessment of skills and knowledge gained in the course,” the news release stated.

The news release stated the training will be held in Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore and Robeson counties.

Other North Carolina counties for the exercise are Alamance, Anson, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Davidson, Guilford, Montgomery, New Hanover, Randolph, Richmond, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union and Wake counties.

Public safety coordination

On Feb. 23, 2002, a Moore County deputy who said he was not notified about the exercise shot two Robin Sage participants dressed in civilian clothing. Army First Lt. Tallas Tomeny was killed and Sgt. Stephen Phelps was injured.

Tomeny’s estate settled a lawsuit against the Moore County Sheriff's Office in October 2009. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

According to the suit, the soldiers believed the deputy was part of the Robin Sage exercise, and the deputy, unaware of the exercise, shot Tomeny during a struggle and Phelps as he tried to flee.

All of the exercise’s movements are coordinated with public safety officials within the municipalities and counties hosting the training now, according to the Special Warfare Center and School news release.

"Safety of students, role-players, and the public is the (command’s) top priority during all training events,” the news release stated.

Officials said controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to the public or property.

The safety protocols include notifying local law enforcement agencies, clearly marking training areas and vehicles, and students wearing civilian clothes will wear “distinctive brown armbands.”

Residents “are advised to steer clear of the student elements and role-players,” and may hear non-lethal ammunition sounds or see non-lethal flares, the news release stated.

The origin of Robin Sage

According to the “Pineland Underground” podcast released in March by the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Robin Sage is held four times a year.

The unconventional warfare exercise was first called Robin Sage in 1974, according to the Army, and replaced earlier exercises known as Operation Snowdrop, Cherokee Trail and Gobbler’s Woods.

Col. Stuart Farris, chief of staff of the JFK Special Warfare Center, said in the podcast that the training associated with Robin Sage has been around for 70 years.

Farris said the name comes from Col. Jerry Sage and was part of the first exercise held in Robbins in 1952.

Podcast cohost Maj. Bobby Tuttle said that Sage served during World War II and was a prisoner of war held by the Nazis. Sage spent time in the Office of Strategic Services and later commanded the 10th Special Forces Group.

Generations of North Carolina families have volunteered their time and land for the exercise as they portray guerilla fighters, Farris said.

During the exercise, Special Forces candidates are placed in an environment that simulates “political instability characterized by armed conflict,” to force the soldiers “to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges."

Tuttle said Special Forces candidates put into practice what they’ve learned in their 18 months of training in order to work with simulated indigenous populations who are the resistance force.

Farris said the thing that he thinks makes Robin Sage “timeless” is that it’s about soldiers navigating uncertain situations.

Retired Master Sgt. Chris Rogers, who served as a Green Beret and is a survival, evasion, resistance and escape instructor at Fort Bragg, was also a guest on the podcast.

Rogers said he thinks the best part of the exercise is that it pushes soldiers to think critically when plans change.

“It's just problem solving on the fly,” he said.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Comments / 3

Related
WCNC

VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Forces#Volunteers
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. election workers deal with harassment ahead of midterms

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, North Carolina election workers have been harassed and threatened by those who claim that the presidential election was rigged. Tim Boyum talks with election workers about how this has affected their work ahead of the 2022 midterms. Plus, whistleblowers play an important role,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Army
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
PHOTOGRAPHY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
FiveThirtyEight

Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?

For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
POLITICS
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy