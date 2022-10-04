Read full article on original website
Islands' Weekly
State board awards nearly $76 million in grants to recover salmon
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board today announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state to help ensure the survival of salmon in Washington. San Juan County was given $671,434. The board also approved an additional $58 million in grant requests for 55 projects through...
Islands' Weekly
Fire danger downgraded to moderate
Submitted by the San Juan County Fire Marshall. Effective Sept. 27, San Juan County, WA fire danger level is downgraded to MODERATE. This change is due to cooling temperatures at night, a high dew point, and relative humidity. Recreational campfires remain open at this time and include attended fires consisting...
